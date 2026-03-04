HOA Homeowner Is Annoyed That Kids Are Riding Their Bikes In His Driveway, So He Asks Their Mom To Keep The Kids Away

Would you be upset if kids in your neighborhood rode their bikes in your driveway, or would you be fine with that? Would it make a difference if other kids had done damage to one or your cars when they rode their bikes in your driveway?

The couple in this story is in this exact situation. The husband is really worried that the kids will damage his wife’s car…again.

Let’s see what happens when he confronts the kids’ mom about the situation.

AITA for telling a neighbor to keep her kids out of my driveway? So I live in a townhome neighborhood. There’s like 3 different HOA’s around here and then some duplexes that aren’t in one. My wife and I just have a tiny 1 car driveway and usually her car is parked there. For the past 4 days I’ve seen these kids riding their bikes and scooters through my porch and down my driveway, weaving around her car. This has happened before with other kids and one actually messed up her car in the past, so now I’m pretty sensitive about it. We work hard to pay for that car and I don’t wanna deal with more damage.

He tracked down the kids’ mom.

Anyway today I was home, long day, sitting at my desk and my door/driveway camera goes off. Look at it and sure enough it’s them again, while their mom is just strolling down the sidewalk like it’s nothing. I ended up walking the loop around the neighborhood a few times until I came across them in someone else’s driveway. I politely told the mom “hey, can you keep your kids out of my driveway, we’ve had damage happen before.” I even said I don’t care when no car is parked there, but if there is then yeah, please don’t.

The mom didn’t seem to see the problem.

She instantly gave me attitude. Said something like “well it’s a driveway, if you don’t want kids there you should put a sign up” (and my HOA won’t even allow signs like that btw). I told her driveways are private property, not a public playground, and if she wants a place for them to ride there’s literally tennis courts and a park in the neighborhood. She just shrugged and repeated “it’s a driveway” like I was the crazy one. So now I’m sitting here wondering… AITA for even saying anything? Or is she out of line for letting her kids run through people’s private driveways right next to their cars?

The mom and the kids are the ones in the wrong. A driveway IS private property, and she shouldn’t let her kids ride their bikes there like it’s a playground.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

