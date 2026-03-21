Homeowner Calls Police About Neighbor Who Breaks Into Her Home, But The Police Aren’t Very Helpful

Imagine having a neighbor who walks onto your patio and even into your home as if it’s hers. Would you pour her a cup of coffee and try becoming new BFFs, or would you want her to get off your property stat?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do about it. The neighbor is definitely in the wrong, but the police haven’t been very helpful.

Keep reading for the full story.

My new upstairs neighbors are doing maintenance in my patio! Honestly it started all bad. My previous neighbors would take a picture of my patio second day after Halloween to file a complaint with the HOA. Now my new neighbors just walk in and out of my patio doing maintenance as if no one lives here.

Here’s how it went the first time…

The first time I saw her come, I walked out and asked what was happening. She had a handyman in my patio to fix the water heater. I was nice introduced myself welcomed her…..

This seems like breaking and entering.

Anyway few days later 7pm the handyman walks in the patio with huge boxes, tools, lights. He uses my furniture to put his stuff. Doesn’t ring a doorbell doesn’t know on door. I was away for my late shift. She comes in a little later. Just walking in as if it’s her kitchen!

This is crazy!

They did maintenance for a whole 2 hrs until past 9pm! I emailed the HOA if she had the right to do that. She does not.

The police weren’t very helpful.

Called the cops on her that same night. They told me they can’t press charges cause she was gone by the time they were there. I am still “brewing” my plan to keep my property safe. Ideas and encouragements are more than welcome.

I’m confused what the neighbor is doing maintenance on. Are the properties attached like a condo setup? I can’t imagine a neighbor walking into my kitchen as if it’s her own. For starters, lock the door and get security cameras!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions.

Another person has a question and a theory.

Evidence is crucial.

Here are some more suggestions.

This is a creative idea!

Evidence will go a long way.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.