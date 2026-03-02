Homeowner Complains That Neighbor Planted Bushes That Weren’t Approved By The HOA, So They Plant Palm Trees Instead

Imagine living in an HOA community where you can only plant plants that are approved by the HOA. If you didn’t comply with this rule, would you be upset at your neighbor for pointing it out?

In this story, one homeowner decides to get revenge on a neighbor who complains about their plants by planting something the HOA does approve of.

Neighbor complains about our plants not being HOA approved, We make some new “Approved” improvements Our Community is new and houses are still being built. My Neighbor bought a corner lot house and we have a house lot that’s not on a corner. Corner lots are cheaper because you dont technically have a view of the lake (looks over our lawn). We also have a strict HOA. Both of us have been living here for about 6 months.

We planted 2 frangipanis bushes in our lawn(my wifes favorite flower) without the HOAs consent. They tend to be ugly most of the year because the leaves fall off but she wanted them… Our neighbor told us that he didn’t think they were allowed by the HOA (I guess he looked our plants up in the rule book?) and subtly threatened that we shouldn’t plant bushes that would block his view. We were not having that, and we all know the best way to get your neighbors to like you is listen to their advice and follow the rules.

So we got 20 Areca Palms and lined our lot with them on both sides (HOA approved the plants and placement). While we were digging the holes he walked out with a sad look on his face and said this “I guess we should not have gotten a corner lot if we wanted a view.” We left the back of our yard open to keep our view of the lake but he was SOL.

You complain about our yard, we will follow the rules. Now he has to live in a house without a view and a tiny lot in Florida. I bet his brand new house just devalued $10,000

Plumeria and frangipanis are different names for the same plant.

I wonder why the HOA dislikes these plants. I think they’re beautiful.

It’s definitely a frivolous complaint.

