Homeowner Complied With Lawn Obsessed Neighbor’s Demands For Perfect Grass Height, So She Mowed A Subtle Pattern That Drove Him Crazy

Some neighbors treat lawn height like a moral issue.

So when one family kept receiving semi-threatening letters from a man obsessed with perfectly trimmed grass, the mother decided to comply in her own creative way.

Keep reading for the full story!

Oh, you want me to keep my lawn constantly maintained… ok! It seems like my family have always been cursed with awful neighbors. We usually just avoided them, but one particular… unit… was really REALLY into maintaining his front lawn.

This neighbor went way further than just polite suggestions.

to the point of writing us numerous semi-threatening letters if our lawn got higher than his. So my mum, in all her wisdom, complied.

She decided to comply in a much more malicious way.

She would go over the whole lawn on our mower’s second lowest setting, so it was bloody perfect! Then she went over it again in a random pattern on the lowest setting. It was a masterpiece.

The subtlety was the genius.

From up on the passing road, it looked totally normal, but from the front of our house (or his) you could juuuuuust tell that something was off! I think the first few times he mowed over our lawn afterwards himself to “fix” it, but gave up on his pestering pretty quickly!

And that’s how you shut up an aggressive neighbor!

What did Reddit think?

Neighbors sometimes have different expectations when it comes to lawn maintenance.

Who said lawns had to be made of grass?

Not your lawn, not your problem!

This neighbor definitely crossed many a boundary.

Some turf wars are fought with mower settings instead of shouting.

When you nitpick grass, you might just get mowed over.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.