Homeowner Was Repeatedly Reported By A Neighbor Over Parked Vehicles, But An Unauthorized Home Addition Gave Homeowner The Leverage To End The Feud

Neighborly disputes often start small and escalate quietly.

So when one homeowner kept getting zoning complaints from next door over perfectly legal parked cars, they found themselves playing a weekly game of musical vehicles.

That’s when the neighbor’s unauthorized home addition gave them the perfect leverage to end the visits once and for all.

Keep reading for the full story.

How I got my neighbor to stop calling zoning on me. My neighbor repeatedly called planning and zoning on me because I had more cars than they liked.

Luckily, the homeowner always had enough heads up to move the cars around.

When zoning would show up, I would park the cars on the street, instead of in the yard (legal), until the zoning guy went away, then put them back in the yard after he was gone.

Then one day, the homeowner noticed the neighbor make a critical mistake.

Then, my neighbor built an addition on the side of their mobile home. I waited until they were finished and stopped by to talk to them.

One question sent the neighbor into stunned silence.

I said, “That addition looks real nice, how much did the permit cost?” At that point, I knew they were screwed, because my county doesn’t issue permits for additions on mobile homes, so there was no way they had a permit for the addition.

Before he knew it, their longstanding feud had come to an end!

Oddly enough, I stopped getting visits from the zoning guy. I never called them in for the permit violation. I actually just wanted them to leave me alone to live my life.

Sounds like this neighbor had finally met their match.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Permits seem to be a common point of contention between neighbors.

This user doesn’t understand what this neighbor’s problem is.

This commenter gives a slow clap to this perfectly executed petty revenge.

This user happens to be on the neighbor’s side here.

This neighbor wanted their petty rules enforced, but instead they got a reminder that the rules go both ways.

Sometimes minding your own business is the best policy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.