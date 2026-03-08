Homeowners Find A Neighbor’s Car Parked In Their Driveway, So They Confront Them And Block Access To Their Driveway

Imagine arriving home one day and seeing a neighbor’s car parked in your long driveway. Would you be okay with the neighbor parking there, or would you be upset since it is, after all, your driveway?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they aren’t too bothered about it at first. But when the neighbor continues to park there, the dad in the family comes up with a plan to prevent him from ever parking there again.

Keep reading for all the details.

“You can park ANYWHERE but where I park.” So, my house is at the end of a ‘close.’ This is basically a small, longish, private dead end road to which our house was the last one of. When you reached the end, the actual road morphed into our driveway, was a different colour and was separated off by hedges, aside from the car entrance. It was clearly our driveway. We owned the land.

The driveway was mainly empty.

Upon purchasing the house, my parents were not warned off any annoying neighbours. The driveway has space for four cars, we have one, it’s rarely used as both my parents get the train to London for work and walk to the station. This is relevant. Until we come back from a two week holiday, and find an old Renault plonked on our driveway.

They eventually confronted the neighbor.

At first, we say nothing, ’cause we have no issue with someone using our driveway just to visit their family or temporarily. But when the car kept leaving and coming back, we started to get annoyed. They hadn’t even asked us. We don’t use the other three spaces, but the rudeness ticked us off. So, when the car next pulls into our driveway, we’re waiting. We open the door, confront the driver and ask him- nicely- to stop using our drive as a public car park.

The dad is planning some malicious compliance.

Neighbour gets annoyed, said he ALWAYS used it, old neighbours had no issue. Looks is dead in the eye and goes, “You can park anywhere else but leave me my space or I’ll be mad.” My dad replies and goes, “We can park anywhere else? In that case, we won’t park where you park your car.” Old, rude man smiles. Thinks he’s won, and walks off a few doors down to his own house. I think my father has given up and let him win, I’m a bit disappointed.

This was a smart move!

The next day I wake up for college to the sound of my dad’s car. The old man has gone to work, and my dad is in the process of parking his bunged up, massive Land Rover right over the entrance to our massive drive, meaning no other cars can enter. Technically, parking anywhere else other than where the old man wanted to leave his car.

The other option would be to get a gate blocking off the driveway, but blocking it with a car works too. The neighbor had some nerve to think he could tell the homeowners where to park on their own property!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this situation.

Here’s a suggestion to tow the neighbor’s car.

Another person suggests having the car towed.

Here’s how another homeowner handled a similar situation.

Here’s a suggestion to get a gate.

He complied, but the neighbor will definitely be upset!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.