Husband Was Telling A Funny Vacation Story At Dinner With Friends, But His Wife Corrected A Detail And When He Disagreed, She Waited Until They Got Home And Accused Him Of Always Needing To Be Right

It’s funny how different people have different ways of remembering the same story.

So, what would you do if you were casually telling a funny story at dinner and your spouse corrected a small detail in front of your friends?

Would you agree with her to keep the peace? Or would you calmly say you remembered it differently and continue telling the story?

In the following story, one husband does the latter, and his wife is not happy.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not conceding to my wife’s version of a story in front of our friends? My wife and I were at a small dinner with two other couples. At one point, I was telling a story about a trip we took a few years ago, and just a funny moment that came up in conversation. Mid-story, she cut in and said, “No, that was the second night, not the first.” I said, “I remember it as the first night,” and kept going with the story without arguing about it. The moment passed, and the rest of the dinner was fine. On the drive home, though, she brought it up. She said, “You didn’t need to push back like that. It came off a bit dismissive.”

He listened, but it didn’t change his mind.

I listened and said, “I hear you. I’m still okay with how I handled it.” In my mind, there was nothing to apologize for, and my comment wasn’t about telling her she’s wrong, because I only stated my side of things without arguing about it. She got irritated and said I was being defensive and that I “always need to be right.” Her tone got sharper, and it stopped feeling like feedback and started feeling like she was arguing about her own feelings with me, feelings I didn’t feel I was responsible for.

Frustrated, he went for a walk.

I tried to stay calm, but after a couple more comments, I said something like, “Clearly, this isn’t really about that comment at dinner. I don’t think this is about me. If something else is bothering you, just talk to me directly, but I don’t love that it’s coming out like this. I’m going to take a walk and cool off, and I’ll be back. Hopefully, we can talk about what’s actually going on.” I grabbed my jacket and went for a walk around the block for about 20 minutes. She did talk to me about what was actually bothering her (unrelated to dinner), but still insists I was wrong and shouldn’t “talk over her.”

Still, he’s not giving in.

I just said, “I get that you feel that way, but I still don’t agree that I caused this.” I’m not trying to make it a power thing, but I also don’t want to default to giving in every time just to avoid tension. She’s free to see things her way, but insisting she’s always right steps over the line for me when it comes to whether I feel respected in this relationship and dynamic. Which is possibly why I am being a little too particular about holding my ground. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but she may be blowing it out of proportion.

Let’s see who the folks over at Reddit think is in the wrong here.

Unless the detail matters, there’s usually no point in interrupting someone’s story.

Next time, his wife should just listen.

