Introverted, Tired Teenager Declined To Get Vietnamese Food With Dad, So They Argued And Dad Punished Him By Removing WIFI Access

AITA for not wanting to eat out? I am 15 and an introvert. I prefer to stay at home than go outside. BUT sometimes I like to go outside and have fun. So my dad offered to take me and my sister to a Vietnamese restaurant. It was a Friday and i just came home from my taekwondo lessons and school.

I said “No, sorry. I am really tired and I want to stay home.” Then he said, “No you have to come” and I said again that i was tired and i just wanted to relax by myself. He still said I had to come and he will take away the Wi-Fi if i didn’t.

I was really ticked at this point because last month, this same exact thing happened with the same restaurant. I was getting mad because he just wouldn’t take no for a answer and kept shouting and threatening to take the WIFI away. So I ALSO shouted, “Why is saying no to going out a punishment? I am just tired!” (He takes away the WIFI as a punishment). I was just so mad at this point and decided just to rest and not go to the restaurant. AITA?

