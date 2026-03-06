IT Contractor Rushed To The Local Deli After Staff Said Their Internet And POS Was Down, But When He Walked In, Everything Magically Worked

Some people believe tech people are magic. In fact, there’s even a ‘conspiracy’ about it.

Imagine you dropped everything to rush over and fix an internet outage at your friend’s deli, but when you walked in the door, everything seemed to start working immediately, even though you didn’t touch anything.

Would you think it was magic? Or simply a coincidence?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and can’t help but laugh at the outcome.

Here’s what happened.

Another Magic Geek Aura story from yesterday at the local deli I set up the POS and network for our local deli, and the owner is a buddy of mine. He pays me a monthly fee to be on call for any technical issues. My text number is there for when an employee needs help, and my buddy is gone.

When he walked in, it seemed to be working.

I get a frantic text on Sunday, “The internet is off, and we can’t process credit cards or take orders, and we can’t figure it out’ kind of thing.” I’m working at the freshwater treatment plant, and I have maybe 1/2 an hour before a scheduled operation I have to be there for, so I jump in my crappy Toyota pickup and zip over to the deli. There is a big CASH ONLY sign on the door, and the deli workers are looking all stressed out. I have the wifi network saved on my phone (I didn’t even have my laptop with me) and load up the internet speed test. Bam 400 mbs .. seems fine.

They rewarded him with a sandwich.

I go over to the POS and hit refresh on the order-taking thing .. bam .. works. I buy a bag of chips, she scans it, takes my CC, and it works. All lights are green. Literally, when I walked through the door, the whole network was back up. I suspect the ISP just had a brief outage, but I got a giant free sandwich, and I literally didn’t do anything. I told them too. It wasn’t me! But that just reinforced the Geek Tech guru magic aurora thing. Cracked me up — but it totally worked out since I had to get back to the water plant quickly, and also free lunch.

Wow! That was so lucky for him!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever had anything similar happen.

Maybe it was roast beef.

That’s funny.

Here’s someone who believes the conspiracy.

For this reader, there was a local guy like this.

That could’ve gone either way, but it sounds like he got there at the perfect moment.

