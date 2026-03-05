It Is Hard To See At Night, But Is That An Excuse For What This Grandma Did?

When you’re walking around at night, it can be hard to see what is going on, and sometimes you get confused.

One TikToker’s grandma had that happen, and the results have the internet rolling.

The video she posted consists of just two pictures and some text, but it tells a whole story.

Let’s get started.

First, there is that picture of grandma with the caption, “Sometimes you have to ignore your Nanas texts and get on with your day.”

What could she have done that would be so weird?

Then it shows the text from her grandma, which has a pair of black slippers with some cat food on it. The text reads, “I thought I’d fed the cat in the middle of the night and stroked her, but I’d fed and stroked my black furry slipper.”

Oh my gosh, that is too funny.

While maybe a little embarrassing, it is completely understandable.

And at least you know that the cats are getting plenty of love. During the day at least.

Check out the brief video below to see for yourself.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chloeannellis4/photo/7581585407658413315

The commenters on this video really loved it.

Hey, if that is how the cats want it.

Oh no, this is mean…but funny.

Now that would scare anyone.

Ooops, she learned her lesson quick.

It could happen to anyone.

We are all a little blind at night, but this takes it to a new level.

