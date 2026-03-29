Kid’s Parent Kept Yelling At Soccer Coach To Leave Her Son In The Game, But When The Coach Did, The Little Boy Quickly Got Distracted

When you coach little kids, you need to make sure that they all get to play while still trying to win.

What would you do if you had one kid who didn’t like playing that much, but his parents kept harassing you to leave him in the game longer?

That is what happened to the coach in this story, but when she complied, the parents quickly understand why she had been pulling him out of the game so much.

Keep reading for all the details.

Malicious compliance tamed an entitled parent. What seems like a lifetime ago, when I was 18, I coached indoor soccer at the local YMCA.

It was a coed league and the ages were 6-8 if memory serves me well. My team comprised of varying degrees of skill and interest. One of the rules was that there was free substitution in a game. That just means that you can pull kids in and out of the game when there is action going on.

I also tried to have the kids play equal amounts of time.

It takes time to get up to speed.

Now onto the story.

We were maybe halfway through our season and by this time I had gotten to know the kids I coached pretty well. Most of the kids I would leave in for about three minutes. One boy and one girl I would leave on a little more because they were pretty good.

Parents want their kids to get equal playing time.

Then there was Sam. I would only leave him in for at the most 90 seconds, usually closer to 75 seconds. Despite this, over the course of a game, he played almost as much as everyone else. The difference was negligible.

We are still in the first half and I pull him out like normal. Then I hear some lady scream: “Let my boy Play!” “Stop taking him out!” “I knew the rules and I am talking to the sports director” (I guess that is her equivalent to talking to the manager)

This is getting awkward.

I try to ignore her and keep coaching but her yelling never ceases. Other parents are looking but not saying anything yet. This has gone on for about five minutes and I can take it no more. This shrill entitled mom has broken me. “FINE, I’LL LEAVE HIM IN LONGER” I yell.

Some kids just aren’t into sports.

Leave him in I did. Almost as if on cue at just past 90 seconds Sam loses interest in the game and starts chasing an imaginary tail. At 100 seconds he continues chasing his tail and barks. At about two minutes he pulls his shirt over his head and plays his belly like drums.

I hope this was the kid’s parent.

Then I hear “TAKE HIM OUT! TAKE HIM OUT”! I looked down the line and made eye contact with her and smiled. And I took him out.

It was a short but sweet encounter. The kid just had the attention span of a goldfish.

He may not be destined to be a professional soccer player, but at least he is having fun.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this funny story.

Parents don’t always know what is best.

This just isn’t fair.

At least they are outside and being active.

Kids all have fun in different ways.

You have to love and support them.

Just let the kids play and have fun.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.