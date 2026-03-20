Landlord Complains That Homeowner Is Bringing Down The Neighborhood, So The Homeowner Tells The Tenants Their Landlord Sneaks Into Their Place When They’re Not Home

Imagine moving into a new house to be greeted by a horrible next door neighbor who seems to think everything you do on your own property is wrong and something to complain about. How would you get her to back off?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation. She has yet to get the lady to leave her alone, but she was successful at getting revenge on her!

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbourhood dispute started over grass and bins, ends with her tenants leaving My kids and I moved house in March. Day 2 in my new house, and I tripped over a broken paver. Didn’t break anything, but I still needed surgery, a three night hospital stay, and a full leg brace for two weeks. While I was in hospital, my partner (formerly ex partner now reconciled it’s complicated) Martin, Dad, sister, bestie and her wife had formed an emergency team. They kept my kids and pets safe and fed, and finished the unpacking. Dad and Martin did a little garden work, removing the broken paver and laying some old fence posts along the fence where next door’s dog was digging through.

There’s a really annoying neighbor.

Week 1 I hobbled to the letterbox, and met next door’s landlord, who my partner has nicknamed “The Bucket Woman”. She immediately told me to bring my bins in by 9 am, because it made the street look messy. She demanded I move the posts, because the grass would grow through to her side. I explained the reason for the posts, and said that once the holes were filled in, let me know and I would move them. And hello to you too. Week 1 Bin Day 9.10am. The Bucket Woman banged on my door. I’m still in PJ’s and leg brace. She complained about the bins. I said my bestie is coming by later to help me dress (I couldn’t do feet), I’d bring the bins in later.

Thank goodness Martin was there!

When bestie pulled up, she had to park out front because my bins were in the driveway. (I checked: the Council by-laws don’t have a deadline for bringing bins in.) Next, Martin got temporary approval to WFH at my place. I got home and Martin was escorting The Bucket Woman off the property. The Bucket Woman thought nobody was home, and tried to sneak in to move the posts. Martin said next time, he calls the police.

But the neighbor called the police.

A few weeks ago the police arrived (Martin was at work) and said a concerned neighbour called about a man and woman having a domestic dispute, and the man was destroying the fence. The Bucket Woman is out the front, watching. Once they’re satisfied I’m OK and there’s no damage, I explain about last week and show them security footage. Later, I see them speaking with The Bucket Woman. She isn’t happy and she goes inside.

She decided to talk to the woman’s tenants.

I was working nights, and the police visit had taken up a lot of my precious sleeping time. I was fuming. Then the penny dropped. The Bucket Woman just let herself in while the tenants were at work. So I spoke to the tenants, and I was blunt. I asked if they were OK with The Bucket Woman being in the house while they were out, and said I’d seen her there at least once a week. In a nutshell, they were not OK with that. Later, one of the guys came around with a box of chockies, thanked me and said they were moving out right away.

This woman sure likes to complain!

The Bucket Woman was furious at me. She says I made her tenants leave, and got her in trouble with the rental agents too. She told me I made the street look messy and hang underwear on the washing line, so how will she get new tenants. I wanted so badly to tell her to get off my lawn.

I would hate to live next to someone as annoying as that landlady, but what’s even worse is that since she’s not the tenant but the landlady, why is she there all the time?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person makes fun of the crazy woman’s outrage.

She is entertaining!

This person gets the reference.

There will probably be more revenge to come.

This isn’t over!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.