Landlord Requires Tenant To Mow The Lawn, But The Tenant Doesn’t Have A Lawn Mower And Can’t Afford To Buy One

Imagine moving into a house where the landlord requires you to mow the lawn. Would you buy a lawn mower, hire someone to do it, or come up with a more creative solution?

In this story, one man refused to mow the lawn unless he could borrow the landlord’s lawn mower. The landlord refused.

Keep reading to see how he eventually mows the lawn.

My cousin got his way with his landlord. This was some years back but I haven’t forgotten the story he told me. It perfectly sums up my cousin’s personality. So he and his girlfriend took a short-term lease on a house because their home was damaged by a hurricane. The landlord told my cousin that he was responsible for keeping the lawn mowed. My cousin agreed and asked if he could borrow their mower since he didn’t have one.

It wasn’t that easy.

The landlord told him no so my cousin said he couldn’t mow the lawn. The lawn started to get overgrown and the landlord started getting angry with my cousin. My cousin, again, agreed to do it as long as he could borrow their mower. He didn’t have one and couldn’t afford to buy one. Again, he was denied.

But he pointed out the obvious.

Finally the landlord threatened consequences if he doesn’t mow the lawn. My cousin asked how he was supposed to without a mower. The landlord said “figure it out”.

He figured it out in a pretty ridiculous way.

My cousin went into the house then exited, dropped down to the ground and started to cut the grass one blade at a time with a pair of scissors. The landlord stood there shocked for a moment, laughed then promised to mow the lawn himself every month for a slight increase on rent.

That’s funny! Seriously, how is he supposed to mow the lawn without a mower?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person disagrees about who really won in this story.

Here’s a similar thought.

Another person calls the cousin a fool.

This would’ve been how most people would’ve complied.

He may feel like he won, but the landlord didn’t lose.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.