Losing A Beloved Pet Can Be Heartbreaking, But When This Cat Was Found Six Years Later, It Brought The Internet To Tears

Pets are wonderful, but when they run away or get lost, it can be heartbreaking.

The RSPCA often finds lost animals and reunites them with their owners, sometimes even long after it had run away, which is what happened in this story.

The video starts by showing the original lost cat post, which read, “Felix is still missing after we moved 7 weeks ago. Please keep looking out for him. He is neutered, microchipped, and registered as lost!”

This is so sad. The date of that post was from 2019.

They posted an update shortly later, saying “Felix has been missing since 7th october where we moved house. We have had a sighting back at our old house. Please keep a lookout for him, he is very missed.”

This is so sad. Not knowing where your cat is can be difficult.

Sadly, they didn’t find their cat. Six years later, it was brought into the RSPCA. They reunited the cat with the owner and posted, “This morning, we received a call to say a cat had been found & asked if we could scan for a microchip. Luckily, this cat was chipped and registered as missing. We contacted Felix’s owners, who came straight away to collect him.”

What a wonderful and happy ending.

Their last image on TikTok posted the full story for readers. In it, they explained, “Tara came to collect Felix straight away, and what an emotional reunion it was. A truly magical early Christmas gift for this family. Felix is now safely home where he belongs, and will be on strict house arrest well into the New Year.”

I can’t imagine how surprised and joyful they were to get that call.

That cat must have lived through so much while it was gone. What a trooper.

Check out the video below to see it for yourself.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rspca_miltonkeynes/photo/7583753558718254358

Of course, everyone in the comments is so happy for this reunion.

This commenter had something similar happen to her.

These commenters are thrilled.

They really went through so much without the cat.

Now that’s what I call a heartwarming happy ending.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!