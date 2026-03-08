Man And His Friends Got Barred From A Nightclub Because Of Their Tour Guide, So He Made Sure The Guide Didn’t Get Any Sleep That Night

There’s no room for prejudice in the world in this day and age.

This man was recollecting one of his travels years ago when he and his friends were barred from a nightclub because of prejudice. Their guide couldn’t care less, so he made sure the guide got a well-deserved comeuppance.

If I don’t get to sleep, so won’t you (a hotel saga) That was in the late 90s. We were four 18-year-olds, and we bought the cheapest travel possible, going from Brazil, where we live, to visit Buenos Aires, Argentina. We did that through a tour guide from Uruguay, and back then, there was no way to check the hotel beforehand, etc. Side note, before Brazilians started to pour huge amounts of money into Argentina’s decaying economy, prejudice against Brazilians’ skin color was no secret. It was loud, in fact. We just didn’t know the extent of it. Anyway, we bought the trip entirely through him. Some other 15 people were on the same tour. The hotel was… let’s say, better than camping. We visited the city during the day, and at night we were going to a nightclub. In Buenos Aires, nothing starts before midnight, so we took a nap beforehand, met with the group at the hotel’s door, and left for the nightclub. But we had to split into taxis, which in Buenos Aires are ridiculously cheap.

Only our driver decided to cross the Nile, pass by New Zealand, and do the Trans-Siberian before leaving us at a nightclub in front of the river, “Mar del Plata.” Nice place! Distant from civilization as well! And we didn’t have our tickets; the guide did. And he didn’t wait for our taxi. So we stayed outside, begging the guards to find the man and bring him to the door. No one would. We even asked people in line. No one gave us a second look. That’s when it dawned on me that we were being barred because one of our friends was mixed race. She didn’t notice; she believed the guide couldn’t be found in the crowded place, but I paid attention to the dirty looks in our direction.

And I said, “Let’s go back to town and have fun somewhere else!” And so we did. But I was furious. I went back to the hotel and couldn’t sleep. So what did I do? I called the guide at 3:30 a.m. He answered; I hung up. Again, I called and hung up. I did that many times before he took the phone off the hook, and that left me with no option. In pajamas, I rang his doorbell and ran to hide on the stairs. He got up. “Who’s there?” I gave it some time, just enough for him to get comfy in bed, and rang the doorbell again. Look, I was 18 years old and he was nearly 50. Who would win the whole “didn’t sleep at all” fight?!

So at 9 a.m. we were supposed to meet in the lobby, and he looked 10 years older. And I was still furious because I asked him what happened, and he tried to play me for a fool. He was tall. I’m tiny. So, in the middle of the lobby, I climbed onto a chair and argued with him with a finger in his face. The hotel crew was horrified; my friends just looked wide-eyed. Then I asked, “ALSO, did you sleep well tonight?” with a smirk. He came to push me off the chair, a cleaning lady grabbed his torso, I ran, more people came to hold him, and I kept “dialing the phone” and hanging up, and also “rang the doorbell,” with my most cynical smile. Now there were like five people holding him. AND he was expelled from the hotel, as I learned later. Other people from our group took our plane tickets from him, and I never saw him again. How does it feel to be outsmarted by an 18-year-old?

Never battle with an 18-year-old with loads of energy and pettiness.

