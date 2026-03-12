Man Cancelled First Date After Woman Asked Him To Pay Sixty Dollars For Her Child’s Babysitter, But She Accused Him Of Abandoning Her And Spread Rumors In Their Community
First dates can be complicated enough without surprise expenses.
So, what would you do if someone you had been talking to for a month suddenly told you they had a child and expected you to cover a $60 babysitting fee just to go out? Would you gladly pay the fee? Or would you call the whole thing off?
In the following story, one man finds himself in this predicament and is forced to choose the latter. Here’s what happened next.
AITAH for refusing to pay for a babysitter for my date’s som
I’m not American, but I have been living in America for years now.
Recently, I met a girl (also not American) at an event. She was beautiful and smiling at me, so I introduced myself. I felt chemistry & it can work. We took each other contacts.
For 2 weeks, we have been texting and calling, and everything has been perfect. However, every time I ask her to go on a date, she says, “Let’s get to know each other 1st.”
After agreeing, she sprung some news on him.
But after 1 month, I told her we need to go on a date, and I think I had told her almost everything about me.
She agreed, but said she needs to find a babysitter for her kid, who will be her sister. Her sister needs $60, and I should pay for it since I’m the one who wants to go on a date.
A full month of talking, and she never mentioned that she had a kid.
I didn’t like that, but I didn’t want to give a bad impression by running away when I knew there was a kid, so I agreed to pay the $60.
They couldn’t agree on food.
I asked her where she wanted to go, and she suggested a Chinese restaurant, which I’m not a fan of at all. So I suggested a restaurant to try my country’s food. She said no. Then I suggested going to a restaurant to try her country food she also refused. She wants that exact restaurant.
Let me tell you something about me, I can’t say directly to people, so at the beginning, I said okay, maybe this is the time to give the Chinese food another chance.
But later, when I started thinking about everything, I felt dumb because she was using me.
Out of nowhere, I found myself trapped to pay for her kid. We’re not even in a relationship. I was just trying to start one, and she tells me it’s my obligation to pay for her child.
Frustrated, he canceled the date.
I decided to cancel everything. I sent her a message that I don’t think it’s gonna work for me, so good luck.
But my phone exploded. She accused me of being a playboy, and after she got ready for our date, she told her sister, booked an appointment for her hair. Now I’m abandoning her.
I was really shocked like WHAT?! Are you serious?
I told her, “Your kid is your responsibility. Why would you force me to pay for his babysitter?! You hid that information from me?! How can I trust that you’re not hiding anything else?”
She went around talking badly about him.
Then I said, “And you don’t have any intention to compromise. I told you I don’t like Chinese food. I’m not Chinese, nor are you, but you insisted on Chinese food. I can’t see any future in this relation, so I think we don’t need to go on that date.”
Unfortunately, she told people in the event community where we met that I left her when I learned she had a kid.
But when I explain everything to them, they blame me by saying, “You could have been nicer,” and “She’s a beautiful woman, did you expect to get her for free?!”
I didn’t want to get anyone. I was trying to build a serious relationship.
AITA?
Eek! It sounds like he tried pretty hard with this.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.
This person doesn’t think he’s wrong for what he did.
This reader thinks she’s not interested.
Here’s someone who thinks he had a valid reason.
For this reader, the woman may be married.
He avoided problems with that one for sure.
If she’s this difficult now, it would only get worse.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.