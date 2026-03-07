Man Lends Money To Neighbor Who Promises Same-Day Repayment, But After Weeks Of Ghosting He Considers Calling The Guy’s Father To Get It Back

Trying to help someone in need turned into a month-long headache after a borrowed “few hours” loan spiraled into excuses, missed deadlines, and total radio silence.

AITAH for calling my friend’s father to ask money. So I had given money to a guy I knew from my apartment building which he had vacated a day prior to this. On 25 Dec ‘ 2025 , he called me begging for money for some college fees and told me he would give me cash that evening. Being helpful to people as I myself have been in such situations, I sent the money online.

Then he ghosts me “completely”. I call him multiple times for 3 weeks. He never picked up my call for once. On 16th Jan (21 day after i gave him money) I call him from my friend’s number and he picked up and says he’ll return it in 4 days. 4 days go by and dead silence again from his side. I again call him using multiple of my friends number but no response.

Now its 23rd Jan and 3 days from 26th Jan( national holiday). He is in NCC (kind of military training programme). So , he had to be present in a parade on 26th. That was my only option to contact. I meet him after parade. I am totally non-confrontational guy so still talk to him very cordially. He gives me all the lame excuses and then ask for more time.

I agree but I take his father’s contact info in case he ghosts me again. Its 28th Jan today and I still don’t have my money back. He has given me 5 deadlines but keeps delaying. I gave him my money as he said he will give it back in 4 to 5 hours. Its 1 month and 3 days today and I haven’t gotten it back. Should I call his father and ask money back from him…? AITAH if I call his father for money.

