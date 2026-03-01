Man Picked Up A “Free” Appliance From The Curb, But He Realized It Was Broken And Struggled With Whether To Return It Or Pay For Disposal

Free stuff can sometimes

come with hidden costs.

The following story involves a man who grabbed an appliance from a curb that looked like it was offered for free.

After hauling it home, he discovered it was completely broken.

So now, he’s facing the dilemma of disposing of or returning it to the curb

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for putting a broken appliance back on someone’s curb after taking it for free? I saw an appliance on someone’s curb with a “free” vibe. It didn’t have a sign, but my city doesn’t have curbside pickup for appliances. So there was no mistaking that it was on offer for anyone who wanted it. There was no sign saying it was broken or for parts, so I loaded it up and took it home.

This man realized it was completely broken.

Once I got it there, I realized it was fully broken and now, it’s my problem. I wasted time and gas hauling it. Now, I’m stuck either paying to dump it or fooling somebody else into taking it. It had only been out for a couple hours in good weather. So there’s no chance it was a working fridge ruined by the weather.

He was thinking about putting it back on the curb.

Part of me wants to put it back on their curb. Since they’re the ones who put broken junk out for strangers without saying anything. It feels fair in a karmic sense, since making people think you’re offering them a working fridge to save yourself a trip to the dump is a jerk move.

But then, it would seem like he’s dumping trash on their property.

On the other hand, that also feels like I’d be dumping trash on their property. Even though they put it there in the first place. So, would I be the jerk if I took the broken appliance back? And left it where I found it instead of dealing with it myself?

Not all free stuff is useful and functioning.

