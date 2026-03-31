Man Sacrificed Part Of His Income To Help His Poor Family, But The Minute He Started Setting Boundaries, The Family Accused Him Of Betraying Them

Helping family is an act of love, but being expected to help is a different arrangement entirely.

When a young person who grew up with financial struggles finally landed a stable income and started contributing to the household, his generosity quietly became his obligation.

But when he finally started saying no, his family piled on the guilt trips.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not helping my family financially anymore even though i finally have a stable income? I grew up in a family where money was always a problem. Since I was young, I already felt like I had to help even if I didn’t have anything yet. Now that I finally have a stable income, everything changed.

This person wanted to help his family out at first.

At first I was happy to help. I paid some bills, bought groceries, and even gave extra when I could. But over time it started to feel like it wasn’t help anymore — it became expected.

His family was always quick to guilt trip.

If I say no even just once, they make me feel guilty. They say things like “we sacrificed for you” or “you wouldn’t be here without us.”

But his family’s constant requests are starting to impact him in a negative way.

The thing is, I’m also trying to build my own life. I want to save, maybe move out someday, and maybe have something for myself. But every time I try to set boundaries, I feel like I’m doing something wrong.

Whenever he refuses to give them what they want, they punish him for it.

Recently I told them I can’t keep giving money all the time and that I need to focus on my own future too. Now things are cold at home and I feel like I disappointed them. I still want to help, just not to the point where I feel stuck. AITA for choosing myself this time?

This person seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe the next big goal should be moving out altogether.

It’s clear to this user these parents may not have their child’s best interests at heart.

His money, his choice — simple as that.

Maybe a little white lie could take some of the pressure off.

Sometimes you have to put yourself first, even when it ruffles feathers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.