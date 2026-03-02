Man Suggested That His Pregnant Wife Quit Her Job And Become A Stay-At-Home Mom, But He Was Called A Jerk For Bringing Up The Idea

Career choices can be a sensitive topic in relationships.

The following story involves a man whose wife is pregnant.

During dinner, he suggested that she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom.

What he thought was a practical idea quickly turned into a heated dinner conversation.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for asking my wife to be a SAHM? I (27M) have a wife (23F). She is currently pregnant. I have a degree and a decent paying job. By decent, I mean 150k a year. My wife is a college dropout. She works as a receptionist at a medical center. She has worked there for the past 3 years.

This man’s wife does almost everything around the house.

My wife already does most of the jobs of a SAHM. While I am at work, she cleans and does some of the house chores. She also cooks dinner. Of course, I try to help her out. Often times, it is all already done before I even get home from work.

He suggested that she could probably just be a stay-at-home mom.

While we were eating dinner, she was talking about how much she hated her job. I suggested to her that maybe she can be a stay-at-home mom. She already does most of the stuff. She is also going to be a mother soon.

She got offended.

She looked practically offended. She told me that she would never stay at home all day to be my b****. She said I was ajerk for suggesting it. AITA?

Some women are not born to stay at home 24/7.

