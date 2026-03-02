Man Suggested That His Pregnant Wife Quit Her Job And Become A Stay-At-Home Mom, But He Was Called A Jerk For Bringing Up The Idea
Career choices can be a sensitive topic in relationships.
The following story involves a man whose wife is pregnant.
During dinner, he suggested that she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom.
What he thought was a practical idea quickly turned into a heated dinner conversation.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITAH for asking my wife to be a SAHM?
I (27M) have a wife (23F). She is currently pregnant.
I have a degree and a decent paying job. By decent, I mean 150k a year.
My wife is a college dropout. She works as a receptionist at a medical center.
She has worked there for the past 3 years.
This man’s wife does almost everything around the house.
My wife already does most of the jobs of a SAHM.
While I am at work, she cleans and does some of the house chores.
She also cooks dinner.
Of course, I try to help her out.
Often times, it is all already done before I even get home from work.
He suggested that she could probably just be a stay-at-home mom.
While we were eating dinner, she was talking about how much she hated her job.
I suggested to her that maybe she can be a stay-at-home mom.
She already does most of the stuff. She is also going to be a mother soon.
She got offended.
She looked practically offended.
She told me that she would never stay at home all day to be my b****.
She said I was ajerk for suggesting it.
AITA?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This person shares their personal thoughts.
A stay-at-home mom speaks up.
This user makes a valid point.
It’s nice of you to offer, says this one.
Finally, this person gets where she’s coming from.
Some women are not born to stay at home 24/7.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.