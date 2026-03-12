Man With Trouble Walking Is Thankful That A Neighborhood Kid Helps Him Out, But Giving The Kid His Wifi Password Made Another Neighbor Upset

Imagine having trouble walking and getting around, but a kid in your neighborhood cheerfully goes out of his way to help whenever he sees you without even being asked. If you did something nice for the kid to thank him, what would you do if the mom of another kid who never helped you insisted that you should do something nice for her kid too?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. He thinks he’s justified in his actions, but he’s not completely sure.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for giving my wifi to one neighborhood kid and not the other? I (23M) live in an apartment with a roommate. There are only 2 children in the entire apartment and one of them is my nextdoor neighbor (i’ll refer to this one as X and the other child Y). I have fibrous dysplasia which makes walking and getting around in general an ordeal. Typically my roommate helps me when I need it but I rely on myself when he’s at work. I mention my condition because it’s well known amongst the other residents of the apartment so they usually help me if I ask for it (I always ask and never expect them to do anything).

X sounds like a really great kid.

X in particular really goes out if his way to help me on his own accord. Whenever i’m leaving by myself and he happens to be in the hallway at the same time he always opens the door for me and then opens my car door for me. If he ever notices that i’m bringing something inside from my car he’ll always step outside to carry my things for me and bring them into my apartment for me. He does all of this with a smile on his face and never asks or expects things in return. Words cannot express how grateful I am for all his help

OP had an idea about how to thank X for helping him.

I always express my gratitude but lately i’ve felt like I needed to something for him as he deserves more than just “thank yous” from me. I then remembered a conversation I had with X’s mom where she told me that she has always felt bad that she couldn’t afford wifi for X to do his schoolwork from home and having to drive him to the local library or having him walk when she couldn’t take him. This seemed like the perfect opportunity to repay him for all he has done for me so I spoke with his mom and I gave them my wifi password so X can do his schoolwork from home and even for the 2 of them to just use it for fun (this was okayed beforehand with my roommate).

But Y’s mom wanted the wifi password too.

I felt good being able to repay X, but somehow Y’s mom found out about it and confronted me one day. She asked me if I could give them my password too as she couldn’t afford wifi for Y either and didn’t want him going back and forth from the library. I simply told her that I gave my wifi to X and his mom because X has always been so unconditionally helpful with me and i’d have to doublecheck with my roommate and see if we could even afford 2 more people on our wifi. She then called me an AH because I “expect children to do my bidding” and that I just didn’t like them.

He’s wondering if he is the bad guy.

Now whenever I see her around the apartment she gives me death glares and avoids me at all costs. She may have even told Y to stay away from me because I don’t see him around as often but that may just be a coincidence Am I really being an AH here?

X’s mom didn’t ask for the wifi password. He offered it to repay kindness with kindness. Y’s mom sounds entitled. He didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks Y’s mom sounds entitled.

Demanding a gift is just wrong!

Glaring back sounds appropriate.

Everyone thinks Y’s mom is the problem.

Just because you give a gift to one person doesn’t mean you have to give a gift to someone else.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.