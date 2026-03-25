Mariner Worked A Lot Of Overtime Without Any Extra Pay, But Then He Got Burnt Out And Refused To Do Anything Besides His Actual Job

Imagine working on a ship. You have specific duties you are responsible for, but you’re short staffed. Would you be willing to handle other duties that are not part of your job description without any extra pay, or would you insist on only doing your actual job?

In this story, one mariner on a ship happily did a lot of extra work until he finally was too burnt out to continue. He just wanted to sleep in, but the captain said something to him that he really took to heart.

Keep reading for the whole story.

I didn’t have to work overtime? OK, Roger that I am a mariner. My position on the ship is Mate. Below me are my deck hands who are responsible for the labor work like painting, grinding, maintenance, line handling, cargo ops, etc. Above me is the chief mate (second in command) and the Captain (in charge of everyone and the responsible individual for the entire ship). We are officers and we do the planning for navigation, ship handling, training, payroll, etc.

Staffing is a problem.

I work for a private company that pays me by a day rate which is a 12 hour work day. I work one month on and one month off. Like most industries, we are undermanned, can’t hire enough to fill all positions. Now this ship I work is even harder to crew up, mainly because of the captain. He’s got a notorious reputation for being a jerk. So people find all sorts of ways not to come to this boat. And if they do, they only work one tour and never come back.

The captain really does sound horrible.

I joined this ship back in May and for the last 7 months it’s been kinda hell working for this Captain. He’s a narcissist, condescends everyone, insults everyone, works us like slaves, never thanks us, just an all around class act. You know these type of bosses. They never let up, they push you to the limit and just makes you hate work and life. With that said, I’ve been working 15 sometimes 18 hours a day because we’re short handed. I’m doing all sorts of work that’s not in my job description. I had to do cargo ops, handle mooring lines, maintenance, all in addition to my Mate duties. I’m a very hard worker, a team player, and never say no to work.

He really has taken on a LOT of extra tasks.

The thing is we don’t get paid for any more than 12 hours of work a day. So all those extra hours i worked are unpaid. It burns me and I freaking hate it but like I said I’m a team player, I want to make sure it’s safe for my guys, the operations get completed, and clients stay happy so I do what is asked of me. I’m also the cook (we don’t have an official cook on board because this is considered a small crew and small ship), i was cooking lunch every day for my crew and many dinners too. Generally you’re on your own for breakfast and dinner. I was so good at my job that he and the chief mate passed their duties on to me so they can just sit back and relax. Chief mates and captains have a lot of paperwork to do but I was handling that for them too until up to this point.

He finally stood up for himself and made a request that didn’t seem like too much to ask.

Well one day, I’m just completely burnt out with these 15-18 hour days. I get into a discussion about how the captain and company is stealing my wages because I’m working more than 12 hours a day. I asked him if I could show up to watch an hour later than my schedule duty (the engine dept does this when they require their folks to work overtime the day before). I work a swing shift which overlaps both the captain and chief mate so it’s not unheard of or uncommon to let guys show up late especially if they worked more than 12 hours the previous day.

The captain did NOT agree to let him sleep in.

Well once I asked to sleep in an extra hour, all hell broke loose with him insulting me, calling me names, being mean, “nobody wants to work anymore blah blah blah, just nasty inappropriate behavior that shouldn’t happen but happens all the time in this industry. He then finishes the verbal beat down with a cocky grin, “you know Mate, you never HAD to work overtime. You could have just said no” I was steaming at this point but I just replied with, “OK Roger that” I called it a day and went to bed. Cue malicious compliance.

It started with lunch.

The next day I’m already on watch and he comes on to work and asks me what’s for lunch. “Nothing, I’m not cooking today” “Did you pull out anything from the freezer at least” “Nope” So nobody had any real food for lunch. They all made sandwiches and ate chips instead.

OP continued to stand his ground.

Later that day, “hey I need you to go finish painting the rescue boat. The guys are busy with other projects and I want this done today” “Well capt, since it’s not in my job description, I respectfully decline” We get into a little arguing but he concedes.

The captain really wasn’t good at cooking.

The very next day he pulls the same thing “what’s for lunch” “Nothing” “What do we have that we can cook real fast” “I don’t know capt, I didn’t check, cooking isn’t my job remember so I don’t plan on doing it ” He rushes to cook some whole chickens in an hour and they came out raw and really ticked off the crew. Nobody touched his food. This routine lasted a whole week until it was the end of my tour and I got to go home.

Here’s what happened on the next tour.

I returned to duty a month later and he thought I would forget or let it slide. I indeed did not forget or let it slide. For the the next entire month long tour the capt had to do the cooking because the chief mate and I refused to do it and he complained because he had to wake up early and prep food. I was already doing all that when I was cooking. I just didn’t complain. I enjoy cooking. But I was willing to die on this hill, I wasn’t letting it go. I refused to let him win this battle. I did not cook one meal.

Well, technically, he did cook, but he only cooked for himself.

To be petty, I made myself delicious food, did not share it, I refused any work that wasn’t in my job description. What’s he gonna do? Write me up on disciplinary for not doing someone else’s job that isn’t mine or for not working past 12 hours? Not happening. Understand, at this point I was physically tired, burnt out, and mentally drained from doing everybody’s job and taking crap from him.

He plans to continue to refuse to do any extra work.

I asked for a transfer to another ship but got denied so I’m still stuck on this ship with this Captain but now he knows where I stand. And I haven’t cooked or did extra duties since. And that’s what you get for taking advantage of a good worker and always insulting me.

The captain is right that OP never had to take on the extra tasks. He was a pushover who let others pass their work on to him, and he learned to stand up for himself. That’s great!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I found this helpful too.

Yes, he was the problem.

He never should’ve taken on all of those extra tasks.

Here’s some advice and a question.

Going above and beyond isn’t always a good idea.

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