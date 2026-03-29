Math Teacher Gave The Class A Test, But One Student Thought None Of The Multiple-Choice Questions Had The Correct Answer As An Option

For many students, math class is the hardest subject in school, but with some hard work, you can learn it.

What would you do if you got a test and everyone in the class found it extremely difficult, and you even thought that some of the multiple-choice questions had no right answer?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so she confronted her teacher about it.

Keep reading to see how the teacher reacts to being told her test is wrong.

My favorite day of high school was a MC Backstory: I almost failed (like passed with one spare point) Algebra 1, so I expected trouble when I had to take Algebra 2 the next year.

The teacher for Algebra 2 was a nice person, who liked me and was not shy about making me the obvious teacher’s pet. I quickly realized that her teaching style did nothing for me, but she worked the sample problems from the book on the board in class, and wrote down each step she used.

Math is very hard for some people.

I would basically watch her and read the book at the same time to puzzle out how the answer worked out. I had lunch right after her class, and sat with the girl who was right behind me in class. I would explain what I figured out in class to her, and explain the thought process behind where the answer came from.

She loved this, as she was taking the class for the second time and it was the last math class she would need to graduate.

Hopefully, they told them what to study.

Story: When I was in 10th grade, my Algebra 2 teacher gave us a test with a section for multiple choice answers.

My class was her third class of the day with the same subject, so all of the students who had her for the first two classes had told everybody how hard the test was. No one had come close to finishing the test, nobody thought that they had passed it, etc.

Doing the multiple-choice questions last is a smart strategy.

So, my class goes to take the test. I finish everything but the multiple choice part, because my answers didn’t match the choices available. Not even one of those “oh, I got 120 and the closest answer is 150” kind of answers, where you guess and move on.

So, the bell rings to dismiss class, and I wait to turn my test in, because I wanted to ask her about it. I knew we would have to finish the test the next day, because the other classes had already told us they were getting another day to finish.

Sorry, teacher, she needs more time.

The teacher looked at my test, and noticed that I had almost finished. So she asked “why didn’t you finish? I thought you would know the material well enough to be done.” So I told her that my answers didn’t match the answers she gave us. She told me that I could just finish the next day. I paused for a second and then told her that I thought that her answers might be wrong for that section.

At least the teacher is giving her a chance to prove it.

Obviously taken aback, she told me to prove it. So, the maliciously complaint person inside me said “okay, I will” on the outside for the first (and only) time in my sheltered nerdy life. I got some clean notebook paper, sat in the corner, and worked out every single problem in the multiple choice section.

Step by tedious step.

She missed her lunch for this.

I turned it in, and got to the cafeteria just in time to see them close the lunch line. My friend had heard me and got everybody else at our table to save parts of their lunch for me.

So, did the teacher teach it wrong, or were the answers wrong?

The next day in class, the teacher calmly announced that we were going to re-learn the entire section of material and re-test at a later date. Nothing else was ever said about the whole thing.

I can’t really tell if the teacher realized her answers were wrong or that she taught it wrong. Either way, good for her to be willing to go back and re-teach these kids.

Let’s see what the top comment on Reddit has to say about this story.

This would be too funny.

At least the teacher could admit when she was wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.