Mechanic Works A Lot Of Overtime, But His Boss Wants Him To Use It For Vacation Instead Of Paying Him For It

Imagine working at a job where working overtime doesn’t mean you get paid extra. Instead, it means that you’re accumulating extra vacation time. Would you be happy to use the vacation time, or would you prefer to be paid for the time?

In this story, one mechanic would prefer to be paid for the time, but when his boss refuses, he does something the boss never saw coming.

Keep reading for all the details.

I need to get rid of my overtime hours? So this happened to a buddy of mine. He is a mechanic and works a lot. Does not really care for holidays, so he ended up having about 350 hours of overtime built up. One day his boss comes up to him and says, Boss: buddy we need to make some sort of arrangement for your overtime hours this year.

The mechanic didn’t really want to take time off.

Buddy: i don’t really need or want the vacation so can’t you just pay me the hours? Boss: no we do not want to do that. Just take some days off It was the beginning of november at this point.

He didn’t mess around!

Buddy: you got it boss. He cleaned up his toolcase, said see you next year boss, and went home. He took a 2 month holiday and worked on his project cars. Appearantly the boss called a couple of times asking to come back, which he obviously declined.

Well, the boss did tell him to take vacation time. Maybe he didn’t mean that second, and maybe he didn’t mean two months all at once, but still, he complied!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person did some math.

Another person’s friend accumulated even more vacation time.

I’m sure he didn’t.

This person doesn’t seem to like the friend’s attitude.

If you have the time, you might as well use it!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.