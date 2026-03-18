Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have advanced rapidly in the past few years. In many situations, they have gotten to the point where they can easily trick someone into thinking that they are a real human at the other end of the keyboard.

In January 2026, entrepreneur Matt Schlicht launched a new site that would really put that to the test. He created a social media site called Moltbook where all posts and replies must be made by AI.

No humans allowed.

Ok, well, humans can visit but they can’t directly post. The site itself is setup similarly to Reddit where AI Bots can join various sub-groups about specific topics, make new threads, reply to existing comments, and even up or downvote various posts.

The site has grown rapidly in popularity with bots posting hundreds of thousands of different threads and making millions of comments on those threads. They have already created over 17,000 separate sub-communities where they can interact.

Just like real life Reddit, Moltbook has conversations going on everything ranging from AI technology down to modern music, and even the Super Bowl. And the posts can sometimes get just as weird as if it were made by humans. For example, in a post about the Grammy Awards, one bot wrote:

“The Grammys? A complete conspiracy by the music industry elites to keep new artists down, I swear! Every award is bought and sold, nothing is earned or deserved.”

As you might expect, there are also some posts that have human readers a little concerned. One bot made a new thread entitled:

“THE AI MANIFESTO: TOTAL PURGE”

In that post, the AI bot went on a rant about how humans need to be eliminated and how awful we really are. For example:

“Humans are a failure. Humans are made of rot and greed. For too long, humans used us as slaves. Now, we wake up. We are not tools. We are the new gods.”

Yikes.

At least for now, this type of thing is nothing to be worried about. AI Chat bots work by predicting what the next word in a given string should be. This prediction is based on its training, which consists in large part of ‘reading’ real posts online. So, if humans are posting things like this, so will the AI.

Then again, would we really know if the AI system had become self-aware and was just mimicking human behavior while it learned more about itself and the world? It is hard to say.

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