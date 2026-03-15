Mom Expects 18-Year-Old’s First Job to Help Pay Bills, So She Plans to Move Out Instead

Fresh out of high school and preparing for university, this 18-year-old is job hunting, thinking about tuition, independence, and her future.

But her mom has made it clear that any paycheck she earns will be expected to “help out at home.”

The twist? Her mom hasn’t worked in three years and recently turned down a job opportunity herself.

AITA for not wanting to give my mom money? I (18F) just finished high-school and I’m currently looking for a job as I plant to start University in September. As I spend time looking for a job I noticed that my mom keeps asking me if I got it yet and sending me job posts. I thought that was her being helpful but then she mentioned that the money I will be getting from the job will help out at home.

Uhhh…

My mom doesn’t have a job and she hasn’t had one for about 3 years now so my step-dad is the sole breadwinner but I also get money from my dad and that is used to help out at home. She declined a job a few months back because her pastor told her to since she is kind of like his personal assistant. That’s why I don’t want to get a job just to send money to her when she is capable of finding one herself.

Not fair.

I’m planning to either live with my dad or move out when I find a job. But I know I won’t be able to get away with not giving my mom money no matter how much I don’t want to. AITA?

Redditors are debating the line between helping family and being pressured into becoming a backup income.

This person has a cheeky response (and votes NTA).

This person says to lock it up.

And this person says it’s HER money, that’s it.

It’s hard to fund your future when someone else already spent your paycheck in their head.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.