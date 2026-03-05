Mom Planning Her 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Refuses To Change Date So A New Flame Can Have Her Kid’s Birthday The Same Day

Kid birthdays bring out so much joy and excitement. But even planning for a little kid’s birthday isn’t immune to drama.

AITA for not moving my son’s birthday party ?

I have two children: a 5 year old daughter and a 3 year old son. He will be 4 this summer in July.

But there is a conflict.

His birthday this year falls on a Saturday so obviously in my head it’s an easy day to plan his birthday. It’s months away but in my mind it’s set. Last week. My brother in laws new girlfriend wrote me to tell me she was planning her daughters birthday that Saturday and wanted to “Save it for her.” Her daughters actual birthday is a couple days later. She’s been with my brother In law for about 5-6 months now.

That’s only one thing she disagrees with.

She makes her daughter call him daddy and calls my nieces her daughters sisters… listen whatever works for you. For me that’s insane this early on. Anywho… I told her unfortunately I planned on doing my sons birthday that day and didn’t want to change the date as it’s it’s actually birthday. I’d rather not do a Sunday since Mondays are busy with works and everything else . AITA for not moving it ? She’s currently upset with me, but I hardly know this woman.

SO weird. Red flags flying.

So Yikes.

Yep. You give an inch, she’ll take a mile.

Not a travesty, one would have thought.

Yes. So many reasons.

What stunts will she pull at Thanksgiving?

