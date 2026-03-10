Mom Wants Her Kids To Make Friends In Their New Neighborhood, But One Neighbor Girl Is Really Rude To Them

Imagine being a parent and moving to a new neighborhood. Would you try to encourage your kids to make friends with kids around their age in your neighborhood, or would you let them make friends in their own time?

In this story, one mom is in this situation, and she was really hoping that a neighbor girl would be one of her kids’ new friends. However, she’s not really the nicest kid, and being nice to her has really backfired.

AITA for telling a pushy neighborhood kid to back off We recently moved to a new area and I really want my kids to find some friends. There is an 8 year old girl across the street who likes to play with my 9 year old son and my 7 year old daughter. She does not like my 3 year old son.

Sometimes I let this girl come over and play with my kids and she has been a bit rude.

She goes in my fridge without asking, rummages through rooms in my house. She’s said things about my 3 year old to both my husband and me like “I wish (3 year old) was never born so I could play with (7 and 9 year old) alone.” When I joked with my kids about being the meanest mom ever she chimed in with this bragging tone ” my mom is really nice. She gets me everything I want.” I’ve been letting it go because my kids have had a rough time and I just really want them to be happy in our new area.

We recently started teaching our older kids how to ride bikes. We’ve got a late start due to unfortunate circumstances in the past and they were still in training wheels. When my husband took them out on Sunday she was constantly harassing him about them having training wheels. He calmly explained we just got a later start. It was so bad they all just went inside.

I took them out again on Tuesday and she got on my case about the same thing. I kept saying the same thing my husband did. Eventually this girl comes at me “hey miss Disarm33, I am only 8 years old and I already know how to ride my bike.” in that same bragging voice. I firmly stated, without yelling, “that’s good for you but we haven’t gotten that point yet.”

Apparently she didn’t like that and went crying to mommy. Her mom texted me asking what happened and I told her how her daughter was being pushy and I had to get firm with her to back off a bit. The mom explained that “she’s just a curious 8 year old, but we’ll talk about how people come from different backgrounds.” I was satisfied and thought it was settled.

However the next day at the bus stop, I got the cold shoulder. I tried to initiate conversation and say sorry about the misunderstanding. She cut me off “she’s 8 Disarm33 not 40, she doesn’t know any better. You apologize to her yourself!” I said I didn’t do anything wrong and it would be nice if (8 year old) would understand some boundaries.

I told her the things her daughter has said about my youngest. “She would never say that, that’s a disgusting thing to say.” I told her I have no reason to make something like that up and that she’s said similar things to my husband. She said she didn’t believe me because I never brought it up before. I said I didn’t think much of it the first few times and didn’t want to push my kids’ friend away. She told me she had a meeting to go to and walked away.

