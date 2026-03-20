Neighbor Reports Homeowner To The HOA, So She Puts Cameras In Her Backyard To Gather Evidence

Imagine living next to an annoying neighbor, and you also live in an HOA neighborhood. If the neighbor were the type to report you to the HOA for every minor offense, would you ignore her or install cameras to gather evidence?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she decides to install cameras. What she saw on the cameras left her shaken, and she’s desperate for advice.

Keep reading for all the details.

Sneaking into my fenced back yard??? Things started friendly when I moved in 7 years ago. Neighbor (late 50s, single) made several attempts to become more friendly which I avoided. I know she has called the city about my dog barking (he has access to the yard in the evenings, but only barks when the other neighbor’s dog barks- not continuous and certainly not what I would consider a nuisance) and reported me to the HOA for a dandelion that got tall in the side yard on the side where her house is. The grass was not tall and had been mowed within the previous 4 days).

The neighbor is still upset about the dog barking.

Fast forward to this year. She sent me a nasty text that she was going to report to the city if my dog barked. Here’s what he does- he sees a possum or rodent and goes after it. I hear him and go out and get him. He may barks 3 or 4 times and she is mad.

Time to gather evidence.

Anyway, I put up cameras a couple of weeks ago because I can support that he doesn’t bark that much with video evidence. Just had a feeling it might come in handy. Today it alerts me that there is someone on that side of the house- she has opened my back gate and is standing in my yard, looking around. What? I scared the crap out of her and asked her what she was doing.

She played it off like it was no big deal.

She said she just wanted to see what’s going on back there and “it looks great girl!” I texted her and asked her to stay out of my yard. Took a screen shot of her standing there. Any advice from the community? I’m still shaking, I am so angry.

I wonder if the neighbor is sneaking into the yard and pestering the dog. Perhaps that’s why the dog is barking.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

Another person thinks it’s important to keep the cameras recording.

I’d be worried about the dog too.

Here’s an interesting idea, but you wouldn’t want the dog to get wet.

Hopefully the cameras scared her away for good.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.