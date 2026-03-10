New Homeowners Attend HOA Meeting, And They Find Out That They Don’t Have To Be Part Of It

Imagine buying a house that’s part of an HOA and deciding that you’re okay with that because you really like the house.

Would you attend any of the HOA meetings, or would you simply pay the HOA fee and go about your life?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they attend an HOA meeting. It’s definitely a good thing they did!

While I would never recommend buying a home that’s part of an HOA, after reading this story, I would definitely recommend attending the HOA meetings if you do live in an HOA community. It might be eye-opening!

Keep reading for all the details.

My true HOA story… When we bought our house 6 years ago in GA. We supposedly had an HOA. While sitting at closing, my wife and I were told the HOA fee was $300. No more information was given to us as to what it covered or what the monthly cost was. So, we paid because the wife wanted the house bad.

It was a good thing they attended the HOA meeting.

2 months later after moving in the house we saw a sign that read “HOA meeting at such and such a date and time at so and so’s house” We thought we should go and meet our new HOA fellow home owners! Fast forward to being at the meeting. I’m sitting on the couch with the HOA treasurer. He mentions to me in casual conversation that he didn’t know how much to charge the ‘newest’ HOA member who just moved in (that would be us). He said he just pulled a number out of his butt and charged $300. I kept silent.

There was one point of business to discuss.

During the meeting there was some discussion of who should be mowing the common area. (the common area is a small plot of grass right next to the road ) 20 ft x 200 ft. and butt’s up to someone else’s yard. This was a joke as they kind of expected one of the HOA members to mow this small patch of grass with no real monetary reimbursement. But wait, it gets better….

But then they learned the most important piece of information.

While sitting in the same meeting it became clear that this was a ‘voluntary’ HOA. what???? Voluntary? Yes, there was no mandatory monthly payments, 100% voluntary. With that little bit of information, I commented that I would not be part of their little community and would not be paying another dime to their coffer. They got me for 300 bucks, NEVER again.

Wow! I wonder how many people live in that voluntary HOA and don’t realize that it’s voluntary. It’s definitely a good thing they went to the meeting!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has questions.

Another person has a good suggestion.

It would’ve been much worse.

Another person thinks he’s to blame.

That meeting was certainly eye-opening!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.