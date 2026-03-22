Operator Transfers Callers To The Correct Department, But Some Callers Immediately Launch Into Long Complaints Without Pausing For A Break

Clear communication makes customer service calls go faster.

The following story involves an operator who needed to transfer callers to the correct department.

However, some callers would immediately launch into a long, prepared speech.

So now, he doesn’t know whether to interrupt them or just let them go on with their complaint.

Check out the full details below…

WHY do they get mad at us for not interrupting them? If someone is talking a mile a minute with absolutely no pauses, I would have to interrupt them in order to get a word in edgewise. I need to let them know I’m just the operator, and I need to transfer them for a more detailed answer. I hate it when they just launch straight into their explanation of what’s going on.

The customers would get mad at this employee for interrupting them.

They then get mad at me for wasting their time and not just talking over them. I’m not allowed to interrupt you. You wasted your own time. I must now yeet you to the proper extension. Bruh, begone.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny story.

Short and true.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, learn to take a breath, says this person.

If you never stop talking, you won’t know you’re on the wrong line.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.