Paper Thin Walls Carried Neighbor’s Excessive Noise Downstairs, So Exhausted Tenant Decided To Turn The Volume Back Up

Living in an apartment with thin walls has a way of making even small disturbances feel huge.

When a once-quiet unit was occupied by a loud neighbor whose early-morning shouting echoed constantly, the sleep-deprived upstairs tenants finally reached a breaking point.

So they figured if mornings were going to be loud anyway, they might as well join in.

Keep reading for the full story!

Playing “you’re up, EVERYBODY’S up” with my neighbors The most heartbreaking thing happened in the past few weeks. Our downstairs neighbors, who were once two college-aged girls who mostly kept pretty quiet, have moved. In has moved the most annoying, loud family ever.

The poor construction of the apartment makes the noise even harder to ignore.

Which normally wouldn’t bother me if it wasn’t at the worst times. Mind you, the walls are paper-thin and voices carry through the vents. No, it’s not enough that their kids are running around and slamming doors and screaming during the day. Which is annoying, but whatever.

Finally, the tenant decides that the neighbors shouldn’t be the only ones making a racket.

No! The dad will be shouting at 5:30 in the morning and wake us up on a Sunday, so I said… screw it. If you’re up… everybody’s up. So I walked through the whole apartment slamming doors and stomping around.

Even the pets decided to join in on this resistance.

And then, ironically enough, my cat added to it by knocking our glass pastry display case off the table. My fiancé was hesitant to finish the clean-up and start vacuuming, but I told him to go for it. Luckily, this pettiness doesn’t affect any of our other neighbors because us and the neighbors below us are the only ones who live on this side of the building.

Sometimes you have to fight noise with even more noise!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Upstairs neighbors can sometimes make noises that seem to defy all logic.

This commenter had a similar harrowing experience with an upstairs neighbor.

Why not just spook the crap out of their noisy neighbors?

They could make their neighbors believe there’s some kind of infestation.

They kept the mornings loud, and she kept the floors louder.

These noisy neighbors finally got a taste of their own medicine!

