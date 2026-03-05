Pizza Delivery Guy Was Known For Being More Reliable Than His Colleague, So When Karma Came To Play, He Got Some Good Fortune

Life can be hard sometimes, especially if you’re stuck in a tricky job or have a difficult home life.

But sometimes, the tiny joy of karma can really bring a smile to your face, even in the most tricky of times.

The guy in this story was enjoying his job as a pizza delivery guy, and was known for being one of the more reliable of the staff.

So when an opportunity presented itself for him, the other staff inside the restaurant were rooting for him.

“What are you smiling about?” Many years ago, I was working at a mid-sized corporate chain and had every Tuesday off. There was one fellow delivery driver, let’s call him “B” who was ALWAYS super late. Like, about half the time he was an hour late. It was just expected. If he showed up 30 minutes late, people would joke about him being early. In the past, they’d usually have the one morning driver working 11am to 8pm, one of us from 4pm to 9pm, and the other from 5pm to 10pm. Well, since this guy was regularly an hour late, when he worked the manager would schedule us both at 4pm (with me being the 10pm driver) knowing he’d get there around 5pm.

It’s a Wednesday. I was coming off a day off work, fully refreshed. We were both due in at 4pm. I’m responsible and I get through the door at like 3:56pm. As soon as I did, I saw the two managers were waiting and started busting out laughing. I didn’t really understand the humor involved in this. They said “Oh, B said he was gonna show up early today so he could take a large order. He saw it come through yesterday.” There were two separate orders – one due at 4:15pm, the other due at 4:45pm, to different sides of a large corporate building. The morning driver was already on the first order. He had just left. They all wanted me to get the other, because the other guy was perpetually late.

Well, a pizza to a nearby apartment complex pops up and everyone was annoyed. It was just a large pepperoni and they were loading and cutting the big order – so I took one from there and went out the door, figuring he’d get the big order. Not a big deal it’s part of the job. I get back from there at 4:27pm, and he’s STILL NOT HERE. So, I get the big order. It’s 30 large pizzas. I take it and they tip me $80. I left figuring it would be a $25-$30 tip. Still happy to take it! But $80? This was back pre-Covid when $80 was worth more. I hardly ever made that much in tips on a week night working a full shift. Normally made about $45-$60. So an $80 tip? That basically 2.5 times-ed my money for the night, so I was super happy.

I get back to the store at 5:08pm and had a smile on my face the whole ride back. The manager asked about it and made a comment about how he was so glad I got it. “B” was still not there. At 5:08pm. After he said he would be there early. I started doing the dishes, then a few minutes later, “B” he walked in. ” The manager sarcastically said “I thought you were gonna be early today?” Then he started going on a about how he REALLY tried to show up for work on time but got stuck in bad traffic. The whole time he’s ranting, I’m just sitting there smiling. He gives me this look and says, “What are you smiling about?” Then I’m like “Oh, I’m very happy right now. I got an $80 tip on that order.” Then he stormed outside and pouted like a baby the whole night.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person could see right through his bad excuse.

While others wondered why the other guy still had a job at all.

It’s so clear that the traffic wasn’t bad – after all, the other pizza delivery guys were able to travel around quite efficiently.

