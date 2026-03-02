Pizzeria Employee Lost One Of Her Favorite Regular Customers After Years Of Weekly Visits, So She Shared A Heartfelt Tribute To The Man Who Made Every Shift Better

When you work at the same place for a while, regular customers really become part of your life in one way or another.

So, how would you feel if one of your favorite customers passed away? Would you accept that as part of life and move on? Or would you take the time to write a nice letter to them in the afterlife?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this situation and pens a nice letter. Here’s how it goes.

RIP to One of the Best Customers I’ve Had in a While While I never had the chance to deliver your food to you at your home, you did come into the Pizzeria weekly (sometimes every other day). Every time you’d come in, you’d ask how Black Betty Boop is running (I named my SUV Black Betty – yes, I’m aware it’s a song lol). You always asked about how I was doing. How was my SUV running? You even took the time out of your day to go through your SUV (we had the same SUV until he upgraded and got a new car), and pull all the fuses and relays to give to me for Christmas, knowing I may need them. Well I definitely needed them, a few days after your gift, my high beams stopped working due to a relay…. lol..

Food was always a topic of discussion.

You’d ask for my suggestion on food and tell me you want a big blue Pepsi on the side, even though we only serve Coke products. You’d bring in your own can of Pepsi and even just fill it with Coke for the ***** and giggles. So today, I had the kitchen make me a cheesesteak with mozzarella cheese instead of American, just like you once asked me what to eat. I’m gonna miss the times when you’d come to the counter to pay, and as I go to grab your money, you’d pull it away quickly, teasing me practically. You always were a jokester.

Bill always brought a smile to faces.

I’ll miss the folded-up triangle bills that you would hide in my tip cup when I wasn’t looking. Every time you came around, you always brought a smile to my face, to all of our faces here. You were humorous, and caring, and so so generous to everyone. So, to one of the best customers I’ve had, Bill, I wish you peace and bliss in your afterlife. We will miss you. We couldn’t believe the news when we were told. We had just seen you on Thursday before. Rest in Peace, my friend.

