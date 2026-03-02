Planner Budgeted For Her Own Travel Essentials On A Girls Trip, So When Her Friend Expected Free Handouts, Their Different Money Values Collided Hard

Money and friendships rarely mix smoothly, especially while traveling.

So when a group trip to Miami turned into an argument over sunscreen, one friend accused another of being stingy for not sharing the bottle she had already carefully budgeted for.

AITA for being too stingy? So me and a best friend had a fallout over our differences in stuff. So we got to Miami, she asks whose sunscreen we’re going to be sharing.

Immediately, this question rubs her the wrong way.

I’m confused, because we each have our own (there’s 3 of us), but when I ask why she can’t just use hers, suddenly I’m selfish and stingy. But I’m thinking, if you wanted to share, why not tell me before the trip? Then we could buy a big enough one for the both of us like I did with my other friend.

She doesn’t understand why her friend is acting so entitled to something that isn’t hers.

Because I don’t think it’s fair to want to use the one small bottle and then it runs out and you get to go home with a full sunscreen spray. She says I’m being silly and that it’s called being generous. I would get it if she had none, but our differences stem mostly in sharing, and while I’ve been stingy with other things, I do feel as if my point made sense here.

Her rationale made even less sense.

She says she’s used to her friends doing stuff for her and being a giver regardless of how much money they have, and that she can just replace stuff and it’s no big deal. She shares her stuff. Whereas with me and my friends, we always pay each other back or split fare when it comes to things like Ubers. To me, it felt like you wanna be spoiled and greedy and inconsiderate of my money problems. AITA?

Some serious boundaries are being crossed here.

What did Reddit think?

