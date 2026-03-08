Power Hungry Boss Demanded A Junior Employee Document Every Second Of His Workday, So His Painfully Literal Reporting Made The Boss Regret Ever Asking

There’s a big difference between pushing employees to improve and pushing them straight to burnout.

So when a power hungry boss forced an already overwhelmed intern to memorize and recite every aspect of his daily work, the intern chose not to argue — he chose to comply.

What followed proved that sometimes the best rebellion is simply doing exactly what you’re told.

Report everything that happens on these files – or else. Okay then..I will 10 years ago, I worked under a manager who could best be described as old-school old battle-axe. It was an HR office. I was an intern starting a white-collar HR corporate job after 10 years of blue-collar work. I was excited to be in a climate-controlled office.

I dreamed for years of this and put myself through university by my bootstraps. I would do anything for an air-conditioned office. I had just broken my back a year prior and had a difficult time finishing my final year.

She was known across the office for being impossible to please and for running through staff faster than the copier toner. Nobody lasted more than a year, I was told. From my first day, I was on her radar.

I make occasional typing mistakes because of medication I was on that affects short-term memory. I always ran spellcheck and proofed my work carefully, but she treated every minor error like a personal failure.

She would scold me for the smallest things. Once she gave me an hour-long lecture about professionalism because I wore a blue shirt instead of a white one. I wore a sweater to a client meeting because their thermostat was broken and it was -20°C outside. I got shouted at by my supervisor for wearing the sweater harder than I ever did on any work site. Every day felt like inhaling glass shards.

Then came the instruction that broke the camel’s back. She told me I needed to deliver a daily oral report on every client file I managed. These weren’t short updates.

She expected me to know every number, every email, every call from memory. Word for word what was said. If I even got one word of the transcript off, I was not fit to be there.

She said, “From the moment the sun rises on this office to the moment it sets, you are to report everything that happens in these reports.”

She knew I had a memory-related disability from a past concussion. She knew it would overwhelm me. So I decided to take her words literally.

That night, I opened Excel and began logging everything. Every keystroke. I wrote it all down. I even practiced my delivery so I could recite it perfectly.

The next morning, when she called me into her office, I began:

“Walked from my car to the building. Opened the office door with my right hand, moderate pressure. Entered the building. Greeted the receptionist. Made a coffee in the Keurig for 25 seconds. Sat at my desk. Adjusted my chair. Started computer. Opened Excel. Began typing reports, ensuring keyboard sound remained within acceptable volume to avoid disturbing senior management arriving 45 minutes after 9 a.m….”

I continued like that for almost the entire hour uninterrupted. She tried to interrupt, but I reminded her gently that I was “reporting everything that happens…” When it was over, she just stared at me.

A week later, HR called me in (yes, HR does have its own HR). I explained the situation exactly as it happened, that I was following her directive word for word.

I had detailed documentation (by this time, I wrote down EVERYTHING that happened in that office). They agreed it wasn’t sustainable.

Within a month, I was transferred to a new department. I was laid off three months later because that boss quit, but I got a good reference.

