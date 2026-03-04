Renter Endured Weeks Of Her Neighbor’s Blasting Music, So She Finally Took Matters Into Her Own Hands With A Messy Late Night Payback

Living in close quarters often meant learning to live with other people’s noise, habits, and quirks.

So when one tenant found herself stuck next to a noisy neighbor who treated every day like a private concert, she tried everything from yelling out the window to polite notes, only to be completely ignored.

Eventually, her patience cracked, and she decided to take her revenge to the next level.

The pettiest revenge on a loud neighbor. A couple of months ago, someone new moved into the apartment complex behind mine. I know she just moved in because things were (relatively) quiet, then the noise nation attacked.

This noise wasn’t subtle at all.

She plays music about 50% of day hours and sometimes has loud parties at night. The first time the noise happened, I was dumbstruck. It was so loud.

At first, the renter tried her best to make peace with it, but she just couldn’t.

Like, before I yelled at her, I closed my window, put on headphones (not noise-canceling, because I’m poor), and played music as loud as I could stand. I could still hear it. And she was singing along, really badly. Like super off-key. So I closed my window and screamed (so she could hear me over her noise), “TURN IT DOWN!”

The neighbor appeared to get the message, but it didn’t lead to any lasting change.

Something slammed shut, and the music became quieter. I could still hear it, but at least headphones blocked it out. The very next day, the music was again that loud. I screamed again, “TURN IT DOWN!”

Soon the neighbor grows angry.

Now, my Spanish isn’t the best, and she was talking really fast, but the gist of it was, “I already closed the door and window! What more do you want me to do?!” Despite this, it did get quieter. She was furious, though, and I really didn’t want to deal with it.

This renter tries to be as reasonable as possible.

I made a new rule for her. If I could drown it out, I wouldn’t say anything.

Something I should mention: I have REALLY good hearing. So I try to be lenient with these noise things, thinking it was just my hearing.

But then other people started to pick up on the noise.

Then my housemates, who I had been complaining to, started complaining back. She was getting worse, and it started warming up, which means they had to start leaving their windows open. Now they could hear her all the time too. Time passed, and I continued to yell at her to turn it down on occasion. I started to realize that it wasn’t working, though.

This neighbor just wasn’t getting the memo no matter what she did.

I would yell at her to turn down the music (not turn off, mind you, just turn down), but nothing would change. It was infuriating, and I couldn’t believe how disrespectful she was being. I wrote a note for her (in Spanish and in English) that said: Your music is too loud! Please keep it turned down, or I will report you to the landlord.

She doesn’t know who she can get in contact with regarding the noise complaint.

The problem is, she doesn’t live in my apartment complex. I don’t know how to contact her landlord, and mine can’t do anything. She got the note, but did nothing about it. She kept ignoring my yelling. The music kept being obnoxiously loud, and they kept having loud conversations and parties.

Then matters got even worse.

The last straw was when she started turning on music early. I don’t have to get up for work until 7:30–7:45. She started blasting her music before my alarm went off, waking me in a jarring and unpleasant manner. Something had to be done.

So this renter finally decided to take a bolder approach.

When I got home that night, her music was STILL loud, so I came up with a simple and quick plan. I egged her door. She is on the second floor of her building, so I could easily see her door when I was on the ground level of my apartment’s “backyard.”

She did a pretty great job, if she does say so herself.

It was a perfect throw too. With just one (1) egg, I managed to get her door, the ground, and her garbage can. It splattered really well, and she didn’t see me do it. I did this last night, so I don’t know the results, but even if nothing changes, it felt good to make her deal with the mess.

That should shut her up — at least for a little while!

One way or another, this neighbor needed to know that her excessive noise wasn’t okay.

When you run out of patience, sometimes you have to get petty.

