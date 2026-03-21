Restaurant Employee Clocks In Five Minutes Early, But Her Manager Reprimands Her, Claiming She Can’t Pay Her Overtime

Imagine working at a restaurant chain where you clock in and out for work each day. Would you clock in at the exact second your shift is scheduled to begin, or would you think it would be okay to clock in a couple minutes early?

In this story, one woman clocks in five minutes early. She thought that would be considered a good thing, but then her manager wants to see her in her office.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Don’t want me to work overtime? Alright then. So I work at a certain coffee shop chain restaurant and today I was scheduled to work from 12-4. Now, I live right next door to my job, like literally my apartment complex is right next door, so I tend to leave for work just a little early out of convenience. Also, I have always been the type of worker to come in early because it stresses me out thinking about being late so I give myself enough time to get to work a little bit early just in case.

Well I guess I’ve been doing it wrong.

She was only five minutes early.

Fast forward to today: like i said, I’m scheduled from 12-4, so I come in around 11:55 because I left a little early and didn’t think much of it. Plus it was raining so even though I live next door, I wanted to give myself time to dry off my umbrella before I began my shift. No biggie right? Well apparently it was.

She was really surprised that the manager was upset.

So about halfway into my shift, my manager is on her computer and she calls me over. She points to the computer and says: “if i schedule you to come in at 12, come in at 12.” Now, I’m a bit confused because, I was here at 12 right? So I go: “I’m sorry, I’m a little confused. I wasn’t late I promise, I’m sorry if I clocked in a little late, I thought I came in at 12.” My manager: “No, you clocked in at 11:55. Don’t come in before I schedule you. If i schedule you at 12, come in at 12. If you work outside of your shift time then you’re going to go into overtime and I can’t pay you overtime.”

She couldn’t wrap her mind around this logic.

So at this point I’m baffled. I have worked three jobs prior to coming to this one and i have NEVER had a manager tell me that coming in 5 minutes before my shift was bad. In fact, at my old job I used to come in about 15-20 minutes early and I never heard a word from my manager about it. I’m just so flabbergasted.

She has decided to do things differently.

So at this point I just don’t give a care. You want me to work EXACTLY 12-4 and nothing more or less? Then alright. I won’t stay any later than when I was scheduled. Need me to do something that is going to take some time and may cause me to go over? No, I’m sorry, that may cause me to go into overtime and we can’t have that. So from now on, I am working exactly the hours that we’re given me. No more, no less. We can’t risk having to cause a billion dollar company paying people overtime for 5 minutes now can we?

It’s crazy that an employee would be reprimanded for clocking in five minutes early!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

To be fair, the manager in this story didn’t ask OP to work overtime.

This person doesn’t didn’t there’s any reason to be upset by the no overtime policy.

Another person knew better than to work overtime for free.

Here’s a tip to get it in writing.

Some companies are really strict about their overtime policies.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.