March 18, 2026 at 3:23 pm

Retail Employee Doesn’t Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks It’s Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

by Mila Cardozo

Male model leaning against wall

Freepik/Reddit

The occasional joke from a customer is nice, but feeling like you HAVE to laugh at ALL the jokes gets tiring.

So this retail employee decided not to laugh unless he actually thinks the joke is funny.

Well, he was told that he should.

See how things unfolded.

Was reprimanded for not laughing at customer’s joke (kinda).

I work in retail, and I told someone they can go ahead and swipe their card.

He said “Why would I swipe it, it’s mine?”

I didn’t get it, so I didn’t say anything and just looked at him.

But he really wanted a positive response.

Then he explained it (swiping = stealing) and it still wasn’t funny and I didn’t laugh and kept looking at him.

The assistant managers have been really hovering recently, and one of them said I needed to be more “genial” with customers, as it creates a positive environment and makes them want to come back.

But if it’s not funny, I’m not laughing.

He would be great as a Royal Guard!

What did Reddit have to say?

Yup.

Screenshot 1 86584c Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

Yikes. This is not okay.

Screenshot 2 4a10b0 Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

Someone shares their particular experience.

Screenshot 3 ca867d Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

Most people don’t think about it at all.

Screenshot 4 4bbce6 Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

Another reader vents.

Screenshot 5 6c1816 Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

It is nicer.

Screenshot 6 a88562 Retail Employee Doesnt Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks Its Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

He didn’t think it was funny, so he didn’t laugh, despite the pressure.

That’s what I call humoristic integrity.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

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