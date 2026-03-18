Retail Employee Doesn’t Laugh At A Customers Jokes Unless He Thinks It’s Funny, But His Assistant Manager Told Him He Needs To Start

The occasional joke from a customer is nice, but feeling like you HAVE to laugh at ALL the jokes gets tiring.

So this retail employee decided not to laugh unless he actually thinks the joke is funny.

Well, he was told that he should.

See how things unfolded.

Was reprimanded for not laughing at customer’s joke (kinda). I work in retail, and I told someone they can go ahead and swipe their card. He said “Why would I swipe it, it’s mine?” I didn’t get it, so I didn’t say anything and just looked at him.

But he really wanted a positive response.

Then he explained it (swiping = stealing) and it still wasn’t funny and I didn’t laugh and kept looking at him. The assistant managers have been really hovering recently, and one of them said I needed to be more “genial” with customers, as it creates a positive environment and makes them want to come back. But if it’s not funny, I’m not laughing.

He would be great as a Royal Guard!

What did Reddit have to say?

Yup.

Yikes. This is not okay.

Someone shares their particular experience.

Most people don’t think about it at all.

Another reader vents.

It is nicer.

He didn’t think it was funny, so he didn’t laugh, despite the pressure.

That’s what I call humoristic integrity.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.