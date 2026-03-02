Retired Employee Spent 25 Years Handling Different Kinds Of Customer Calls, So She Shared The Truth About Difficult Complaints And Call Center Chaos

Customer service is harder than most people think.

In this story, an employee spent over 25 years handling difficult callers without losing her cool.

She has dealt with threats, foul language, and unreasonable demands.

But she had always solved problems while keeping her sanity intact.

You’ve accomplished nothing To any weak-minded person who has called a company, losing their minds, screaming, demanding a manager, or using foul language… You have accomplished nothing today. It did not “push you to the front of the line” or give you any special privilege.

This retired woman started calling out difficult customers.

I didn’t go against the contract you have, but you have never read it, and it did not give you what you wanted. If you have ever said to any worker out there that you “will have their job,” you are reprehensible. If you complain about wait staff to get a free meal or avoid tipping, all over “I asked for fries and got a baked potato,” you ate the baked potato and never said anything. You sound like a whining toddler.

She described them as a “miserable human being.”

You have gotten yourself all worked up, most likely do this regularly, and think you’re scoring wins. You are not. You’re just a miserable human being. At the end of the day, I’m still a good person, and you are a bully. Oh, and by the way, I just retired with over 25 years with the same company. My “superpower” was that in all those years, I only transferred four calls to a manager. If there was an actual problem, I knew how to solve it. Definitely better than a manager who graduated from college two years ago and has been in the industry for four months.

She was great at customer service that people only wanted to deal with her.

I was good at de-escalating calls and finding out what they were actually upset about. Many times, the people were thanking me. I knew the page and paragraph of policies and contracts that I could easily email to show that, although I could empathize, I couldn’t legally go outside the contract. Unfortunately, these people only wanted to deal with me going forward. But they did so with respect, or they would have to speak to somebody else.

And then, she ended her talk with this…

Thank you for joining my Ted Talk this morning. I have a lot to get done today. Something I may not have fully realized when I was 28 years old and taking calls from retirees… But it’s almost a full-time job being newly retired, just without taking 40 calls a day. Have a problem-free day☀️🌻✨

Experience teaches that respect gets results, tantrums don’t.

