Roommate Complains That Something Broke In The Bathroom, But She Never Tells The Landlord About It

Imagine living with several roommates, but you’re usually the one who contacts the landlord when something needs to be fixed.

If something broke and your roommate insisted that she would tell the landlord, what would you do if weeks went by and she still hadn’t told the landlord? Would you keep waiting, or would you tell the landlord yourself?

In this story, several roommates are in this exact situation. Keep reading to see if anyone ever contacts the landlord.

Roommate meltdown over issue they created themselves ~or~ how I made an angry roommate even angrier Fresh out of college, I lived with two roommates in a townhouse. For the most part, I was the “designated” roommate to call or email our landlord every time there was an issue… And there were a lot of issues. One day, something broke in the whiny roommate’s bathroom that was totally irrelevant to me and the other roommate. I offered to call the landlord about it, but Whiny Roommate insists she wants to deal with it because she wants to tell off our landlord.

But the whiny roommate just whines about it.

Day after day, Whiny Roommate complains about the issue. Day after day, Whiny Roommate tells us how she’s going to rip a strip off the landlord about this. Day after day, Whiny Roommate does not contact the landlord about it. Day after day, other roommate and I maliciously comply with her refusal of help.

But then, there was another problem.

Weeks go by with Whiny Roommate is getting madder and madder, but will not contact the landlord about the issue. Something else breaks in the house and I call the landlord about that specific thing and only that one thing. Landlord comes, fixes the specific thing, leaves. Whiny Roommate FREAKED OUT, full-on screaming tantrum lost her mind on me, locked herself in her room, and did not talk to us for days. After that, we never again heard about Whiny Roommate’s issue, which she never did contact the landlord about.

I wonder what the problem actually was. If she didn’t want to call the landlord about it, she shouldn’t have insisted that she would call the landlord about it. Then, the other roommate would’ve done it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She did what her roommate requested whether her roommate liked it or not.

Another person can relate.

Seriously!

She probably changed her mind.

If it wasn’t worth fixing, it wasn’t worth complaining about it.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.