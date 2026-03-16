She Donated Bone Marrow To Her Stepson, But His Biological Mom Is Being Overly Friendly And She Doesn’t Want To Be Friends

When your kids are sick, you would do anything for them to help them get better.

What would you do if your step-son needed a bone-marrow transplant, and you were a match?

That is what happened to the step-mom in this story, so she donated to help him, and now his biological mom is being overly friendly to her, even though they didn’t get along before, so she told her that she didn’t want to be friends.

AITA for refusing to become friends with my husband’s former wife after donating bone marrow to my stepson? I’ve been married to “Chris” for 10 years. Before me, he was married to “Lacey” for 8 but they were together since high school.

Things can be difficult when the ex hates you.

They have four kids. Chris and I have two. Lacey hated me. It was beyond our personalities. I think she was bitter over being divorced and seeing the man who she was with since 16 move on.

Hopefully, they can just ignore each other to keep the peace.

But that’s her problem not mine. We’ve gotten into it a few times. I’m not apologizing to her because I’m happy and she’s not. Chris and Lacey’s youngest son “Jacob” was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma and needed a bone marrow transplant.

Yes, she will donate to her step-son.

Unfortunately no one in his family was a match. I also got tested and was a match. Lacey actually asked me if I was going to donate like I’m some kind of witch. Of course I donated and Jacob is in remission as of this year and is your average 13yo kid.

She likely feels indebted to her.

Lacey has started to come around to me because she knows what I did for Jacob. That’s her favorite son. It’s bizarre to have her ask me how I’m doing or send me random flowers.

No need to be friends, but accept the civility at least.

The truth is that I don’t want to be friends with her. The damage has been done between us and my life is peaceful without her. I’d do what I did a million more times if I had to. No need to shower me with accolades.

I’m sure her appreciation will fade over time.

Just leave me alone. That’s exactly what I told her. She told me that what I said was the most hurtful thing anyone has ever said or done to her.

Her husband seems to be trying to keep the peace.

My husband said I should apologize but I refuse to apologize for setting up boundaries with someone I can’t stand.

I don’t see any reason why they need to communicate much at all at this point.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I can see why Lacey is acting like this, but it shouldn’t be indulged.

This commenter is spot on.

Boundaries are important.

I think this commenter is right.

Yeah, she needs to back off.

I saved your kid’s life, but I don’t want to be your friend.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.