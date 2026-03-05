Sister Left Them An Inheritance When She Passed Away, But They Haven’t Seen Any Of It Yet And They Want To Know What’s Going On

Money makes people do crazy things…and when it comes to family inheritances, things can get wacky in a hurry.

In this story, a person talked about the big dilemma they’re having regarding some family money they’re entitled to.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for wondering where my inheritance is? “I’m the youngest of 4 siblings. When I was little my oldest sister got sick. Doctors said she had less than 2 years to live, she was only 19. My dad was pretty successful, my mom passed away when we were kids.

This was a whole new reality.

Life changed course completely. Everything was about my sister. My dad quit his job and escorted my sister around the world. It was her dream to travel. I was 3 when she was diagnosed, but I knew it was the right thing. She needed to fit as much life into her time as possible. After a year she was doing way better than expected, she was deteriorating slowly, but the inevitable remained. My dad made the decision that she would never have to work. That she would be completely free to follow her dreams. He called in every favor to every friend. My dad was a successful guy and if she had a few years they would be perfect. I was raised by my 14 year old brother and sometimes my aunt. When I was older I started helping. I’d dispense medicine, buy groceries, cook, clean, everything her condition made hard. We ate the same diet, she didn’t like having to look at food she couldn’t have.

This was a lot for a young person.

I pulled out of school so I could help her full-time. I homeschooled myself and my sister taught me. She got married when I was 19 and I moved home. Her husband was great, they were happy. I studied hard. I took the ACT. I scored near perfectly. I got into an Ivy league University. With scholarships, work-study and financial aid, I was supporting myself. My first year went well, but college is hard. In my second year my sister’s health declined. She didn’t have much time. She told me that she knew she was gonna pass away. That she knew our lives had been affected by her condition. She knew we’d given up an enormous amount so that she could live life. It meant a lot to me. My grades disintegrated. I drove 9 hours every weekend to see her. Between the time, stress, and exhaustion I pulled out Ds and Bs. My scholarship is gone. She passed in early summer.

Things are really tough now.

After her passing, my dad lost it. More than ever he isn’t concerned about us. He hasn’t worked in 20 years and doesn’t have much left, what he does have he’s using to retire. Before she passed she said that she had left each of us (her siblings) a part of her trust. Everything else would go to her husband.

Where’s the money…?

Thing is, I haven’t seen or heard anything. It’s been months, summer is ending and my scholarship is gone, I’m panicking. I can’t pay for school, I don’t have credit, and my dad isn’t going to pay. I’ve talked about this to my other sister who asked me if I’d been told the same thing. She’s confused but she’s finished college and has a job, and doesn’t think we should bring it up. I feel like such a jerk for wanting to ask my BIL and my dad about it. Maybe she forgot. Maybe it just slipped. She was passing away. But I can’t deny, I’m a little suspicious of her husband and our dad. AITA for questioning where my inheritance is after my sister’s passing? I feel like a jerk, but we’d been through so much and this wasn’t like her. Please help.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

And another person said they’re NTA.

They’re just trying to figure out where the money is that they’re rightfully owed…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.