Sleep Deprived Tenant Endured His Neighbor’s Endless Weeknight Parties, So Early Morning Motorcycle Revving Became His Revenge

Living close to other people often means learning how much noise you can tolerate.

So when an early-rising tenant asked his noisy neighbor to quiet down and clean up broken glass in the shared yard, his neighbor brushed him off and told him to just deal with it.

Before long, the tenant realized he’d have to fight noise with even more noise.

Waking my neighbor up at 2:30am So my downstairs neighbor loves to have parties all the time, even 2 or 3 times during the week. They will drink, scream, yell, sing, whatever in the backyard until 2 in the morning. I have to wake up at 2:30 a.m. for work, so trying to sleep through this isn’t fun.

The tenant tried reasoning with her, but she had absolutely no remorse for her disruptiveness.

I have asked her to please keep it quiet plenty of times or at least take it inside. She responds with, “Just close the windows so you don’t hear it.” I have gone to my slumlord of a manager and asked them to do something about it, but they never have, and I don’t think they care to.

So the tenant decided he would need to play dirty to send a message.

So this past week I’ve been starting my motorcycle up right in front of her bedroom window to let it warm up and just before I pull out of the driveway, I rev it up just to make sure it’s fully warmed up, of course. Yesterday she talked to me and told me I need to stop it, and I informed her that there’s something wrong with my bike and it has to warm up just a little longer than normal now.

Take that, noisy neighbor!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks the renter should have thrown the neighbor’s own words back at her.

This commenter challenges the renter to crank the noise even higher.

There are quite a few other avenues for petty revenge, too.

The lease might have some provision for this.

If the neighbor wanted to keep her loud parties, she’d have to deal with a little unwanted noise in return.

Pettiness begets more pettiness!

