Students Work Hard To Include And Support Their Neurodivergent Roommate, But They Keep Getting Burned

College is important not only for educational reasons, but for a person’s growth and development too.

Out of the family home and living with fellow students, at college you’re forced to learn to cook and clean, to get on with other humans in a decent way, but with the support and structure of college life too.

It’s a good way in to adult life, and for most people the experience develops them considerably.

However, for some people, living with college roommates isn’t an ideal situation, as the roommates in this story found out.

Read on to find out what happened to make their roommate arrangement fall apart.

AITA for calling out my roommate’s shenanigans? I am in college living in a dorm with three other people. Throughout the year issues have been arising with one roommate (I will call them ‘D’) – D’s boyfriend also basically lived with us, just usually sleeping on dog beds. D has many different disorders including DID, PTSD, autism, etc. This has never been a problem with us and we have been generally supportive and understanding when it comes to these matters. The issue we have is when they use the diagnosis as an excuse for the actions they do.

Let’s see what kind of things are starting to bother D’s roommates.

Some examples include not cleaning up after themselves, forgetting things, being loud, using certain slurs, making triggering jokes, etc. They shut themselves away from us but continue to get mad when we do things without them, even if we invite them. We have caught them stealing items and lying about it. They also invite people we don’t know into our separate bedrooms to pet roommate C’s cat. These issues we have tried to look past because of the numerous disorders they have. The rest of us also have many mental health issues and try to be understanding of theirs.

But these small things have turned into something bigger.

The big issue happened the other day when they started staying at their boyfriend’s dorm, left our roommate group chat, and blocked us on Instagram (for the 2nd time this year) because we stopped responding to their passive aggressive texts. The day after they left, D’s boyfriend wrote an aggressive text about how we need to learn communication skills and start acting like adults. We came back with the same energy, saying that if they want communication they should’ve stayed in the chat and stopped using it for “mic drop moments”. We said we aren’t going to keep walking on eggshells around them to keep them happy. We also called out their lack of help when it comes to cleaning, buying supplies, etc.

Read on to find out how the roommates tried to take positive action.

After we said that, they demanded to talk in person. We were all having rough days and wanted some time to cool off, but they continued to ask to talk in person and camped out in our living room waiting for us to come back to the dorm. We were already out doing work for class so we just stayed out for a few more hours – but when we came back to the dorm and they were gone. We were sitting in the living room when D and bf came in and started collecting their things. The rest of us got our stuff and went to our rooms. D started tossing our things around and making a point not to clean it up. After about 45 minutes they left the dorm. We came out and a bunch of their stuff was gone.

But then, something even odder happened.

The next morning, they reached out to my other roommate apologizing for demanding a meeting and said they are moving out. But they also said that we only proved their point by going off on them. They then deleted all texts and deactivated their account. Then my roommate texted the boyfriend saying that we are done, and sorry we couldn’t do anything to fix the situation, but to tell D to stop texting rebuttals after they make a point to leave the conversation. He responded by calling us ableists and claimed the “rebuttals” are for their mental health. So we blocked them. AITA?

All these mental health conditions are very real.

They are debilitating and in many cases disabling, and can make it really difficult to sustain relationships and live a comfortable life.

That being said, when we have mental health conditions, it is our responsibility to not be hurtful to others, even when we are hurting ourselves – and D is failing in that respect.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that D’s neurodivergence is no excuse.

While others thought that they were proving just how immature they were.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought they should just be glad D was gone.

D clearly does have a lot to learn when it comes to how to treat people.

It really sounds like the roommates did their best, but sometimes people can’t be helped unless they want to help themselves first – and it’s abundantly clear that D doesn’t want to try to be a decent roommate.

Good riddance.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.