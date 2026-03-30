March 30, 2026 at 7:21 am

Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too

by Ashley Ashbee

Coach bus parked in terminal

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes, the simplest actions can really make your day!

Imagine being on a bus trip and choosing not to buy overpriced coffee or tea at a rest stop. While you waited for the other passengers to board the bus, would you strike up a conversation with the driver or keep to yourself?

In this story, one passenger starts talking to the driver, and it leads to the sweetest encounter.

Let’s read all about it.

A lovely, unexpected, act of camaraderie made my day.

I was on a 4 hour bus journey and everyone had gotten off for a rest stop, rushing to go and buy overpriced coffee nearby.

I was in the front seat and just stood up to stretch while waiting.

It was a very pleasant wait.

The bus driver and I got talking about how insane the price of a lot of drinks are now and I mentioned I regretted not bringing my thermos of tea with me, but hadn’t had room.

He immediately reached in to a wee cubbyhole and brought out his thermos, poured me a cup.

Then he insisted I took a (very nice) biscuit to go with it!

The kind gesture was also fulfilling in a deeper way.

We sat together, drinking and munching peacefully, looking at the nearby mountains and it all filled me with a deep contentment.

I gave him a heartfelt thanks when we reached the city and do hope I see him again and can return his kindness.

I rarely see much niceness around me socially, and it meant an awful lot.

Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.

Same! I’m smiling.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 3.50.36 PM Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too

They really, really do.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 3.50.55 PM Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too

Such a tonic…

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 3.51.36 PM Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too

He literally filled her cup.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter