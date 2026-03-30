Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too
Sometimes, the simplest actions can really make your day!
Imagine being on a bus trip and choosing not to buy overpriced coffee or tea at a rest stop. While you waited for the other passengers to board the bus, would you strike up a conversation with the driver or keep to yourself?
In this story, one passenger starts talking to the driver, and it leads to the sweetest encounter.
Let’s read all about it.
A lovely, unexpected, act of camaraderie made my day.
I was on a 4 hour bus journey and everyone had gotten off for a rest stop, rushing to go and buy overpriced coffee nearby.
I was in the front seat and just stood up to stretch while waiting.
It was a very pleasant wait.
The bus driver and I got talking about how insane the price of a lot of drinks are now and I mentioned I regretted not bringing my thermos of tea with me, but hadn’t had room.
He immediately reached in to a wee cubbyhole and brought out his thermos, poured me a cup.
Then he insisted I took a (very nice) biscuit to go with it!
The kind gesture was also fulfilling in a deeper way.
We sat together, drinking and munching peacefully, looking at the nearby mountains and it all filled me with a deep contentment.
I gave him a heartfelt thanks when we reached the city and do hope I see him again and can return his kindness.
I rarely see much niceness around me socially, and it meant an awful lot.
Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.
Same! I’m smiling.
They really, really do.
Such a tonic…
He literally filled her cup.
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