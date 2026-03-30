Tea Lover Tells Bus Driver She Regrets Not Bringing Her Tea Thermos, So He Poured Her A Cup From His Thermos And Offered Her A Biscuit, Too

Sometimes, the simplest actions can really make your day!

Imagine being on a bus trip and choosing not to buy overpriced coffee or tea at a rest stop. While you waited for the other passengers to board the bus, would you strike up a conversation with the driver or keep to yourself?

In this story, one passenger starts talking to the driver, and it leads to the sweetest encounter.

Let’s read all about it.

A lovely, unexpected, act of camaraderie made my day. I was on a 4 hour bus journey and everyone had gotten off for a rest stop, rushing to go and buy overpriced coffee nearby. I was in the front seat and just stood up to stretch while waiting.

It was a very pleasant wait.

The bus driver and I got talking about how insane the price of a lot of drinks are now and I mentioned I regretted not bringing my thermos of tea with me, but hadn’t had room. He immediately reached in to a wee cubbyhole and brought out his thermos, poured me a cup. Then he insisted I took a (very nice) biscuit to go with it!

The kind gesture was also fulfilling in a deeper way.

We sat together, drinking and munching peacefully, looking at the nearby mountains and it all filled me with a deep contentment. I gave him a heartfelt thanks when we reached the city and do hope I see him again and can return his kindness. I rarely see much niceness around me socially, and it meant an awful lot.

Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.

Same! I’m smiling.

They really, really do.

Such a tonic…

He literally filled her cup.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.