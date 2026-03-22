Tech-Illiterate Clients Couldn’t Install Simple Software, So They Paid Thousands To Fly A Tech Support Worker To Their Office For A Twenty Minute Job

Being tech-illiterate can cost you.

This tech support worker was helping some clients install simple software, but some of them couldn’t understand the simple instructions. So they flew him 500 miles to do the job for them.

Read the full story below.

Had to fly to customer site to install software

This was from several years ago. We produce custom desktop software for customers. These particular customers were especially tech-illiterate and didn’t even have an IT department to speak of, despite being a major manufacturing corporation.

Our software isn’t anything super crazy: download our run-of-the-mill installer, open it, click “Next” a few times, and you’re done. Sure, there are advanced options, but most people would be fine with the defaults.

Support had a problem with three people trying to install it. No amount of “click next” was getting through to them.

They were seriously questioning the advanced options they thought they had to set, and talking them out of changing the defaults was an exercise in futility.