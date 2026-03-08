Tech Support Worker Answered A Routine Internal Help Desk Call, But Her Irate Coworker Refused To Share An ID Number And Expected The Issue To Be Solved

Some callers seem to think that tech support workers can read minds.

So, what would you do if a coworker called you furious and refused to identify herself or her issue? Would you try to calm her down? Or would you just sit and listen to her rant?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this situation and doesn’t end up helping. Here’s what happened.

Apparently being a mind reader is requirement of tech support I work in tech support for a pretty big company. We’re tech support for the employees, not the customer, so one would think the callers would have more basic knowledge. Anyhoo, this past week I got a call and started with my normal script, which includes asking for an identification number. I barely got my greeting out of my mouth before I was cut off by an irate employee because she had been transferred to me from one of our contractor teams. In this company, we have calls for certain issues outsourced to other teams as they are easier issues to fix.

Impatient callers usually end up getting transferred.

The contractors are not trained in the more time-consuming, intricate issues, as they are just meant to lessen our call load for the simple issues. Unfortunately, when we have a call queue, callers will hang up and call another line, hoping to get their issue resolved faster. This leads to calls being transferred, as usually they switch to the line for our contractors. That is what happened with….let’s call her Suzan.

Suzan was ready to start yelling from the start.

I answered and barely got my greeting out before she was irate and yelling over the phone. I listened and politely asked, “Ma’am, may I please have your id number?” three times before she huffed and stated, “She doesn’t even know what’s going on!” To be honest, my patience was wearing thin at this point, so in a firm tone, I stated, “Ma’am, I don’t even know who you are.” Suzan indeed did not like this and started going off again.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t figure anything out.

Eventually, I was able to get her ID number after about five minutes of her being irate. I looked at the ticket for the call she was transferred from and couldn’t gain any good insight into the issue from it. I am dead serious when I say I listened to Suzan being irate and stating how stupid we are for the entirety of the fifteen-minute call. I may have been allowed 2 minutes of talking time, but eventually she got annoyed and hung up, and I was left thinking about my life choices. So moral of the story, tech support agents are supposed to be all-knowing beings. Who would have thought 😐

Eek! It sounds like Suzan needs to calm down a little.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about this.

