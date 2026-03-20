Teen Called Her Grandpa For Help After Her Mom Jumped Out Of The Car During An Argument, But Her Mom Got Mad And Said She Should’ve Just Waited

Family emergencies can force people to make quick decisions, especially when adults suddenly disappear from the situation.

So, what would you do if one of your parents left the car running in the middle of the road during an argument to chase someone down the street, leaving you alone without a license while traffic started building around you? Would you stay put and wait? Or would you call another adult for advice?

In the following story, one teen girl does just that, and now her mother is upset. Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling my grandparents after my mom ran away I (17F) was at a sleepover with my best friend (16M), and I texted my mom (39F) to pick me up early in the morning because I did not sleep well due to homesickness and also because of how sleepovers go. When my mom came to pick me up, she was on a call on a Bluetooth speaker in the car, in which she was arguing with my stepdad (43M), which wasn’t abnormal, but I wasn’t really paying a lot of attention as I was exhausted and just wanted to lie down. The call ended up getting very heated, and my stepdad told my mom he was leaving, and he hung up and left the house, which was confirmed by my brother (15M), who was still in the house with my sister (13F) as well.

Her mother jumped out of the car in the middle of the road.

So my mom decided to rush home to see if she could still catch him, and on our way, we saw him walk around a park near a school area in the neighbourhood. My mother immediately jumped out of the car, with the car still running, leaving me and all of the stuff, including her phone, in the car in the middle of the road. I tried to call my stepdad, as my mom was chasing him, so they were the nearest people I could hopefully reach. My stepdad had turned off his phone, and so I panicked.

A bystander came over to help.

There were cars coming from both sides as I was just stuck in the car, and I couldn’t move because I did not have a driver’s license. A man who witnessed all this asked if I needed anything, and he helped me move the car to the side (I know stranger danger, but I was panicking). I then decided to call my grandpa (60-something M) as he was the family member who lived closest to my location. He answered and told me to get to a safe place and make sure that my brother and sister were okay.

Now, her mom’s mad because she called her grandpa.

I live about a 5-minute walk from the school area, so I turned off the car, took the keys and phones, and left to check on my siblings at home. At this point, I had been in the car for almost an hour. When I got home, I still tried to call my stepdad so they wouldn’t be confused as to where I was once they got to the car. However, once he answered, my mom just started yelling at me for calling my grandpa and for asking him to help when there was no problem with me just staying in the car if I had waited for her to come back. So AITA?

Yikes! It’s shocking the cops weren’t called.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what this mother did.

Here’s a reader who’s surprised 911 wasn’t called.

As this comment explains, her mother put her in a dangerous situation.

For this person, the mom’s mad for being called out.

This reader thinks she handled it perfectly.

She did nothing wrong, but her mother really needs to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.