Teenage Girl Asked Her Mom To Shut Her Bedroom Door So Dogs Wouldn’t Follow Her, But Her Mom Called Her Snotty And Disrespectful

Personal space at home should be respected.

In this story, a teenage girl made it clear to her family that she didn’t want dogs in her room.

When her mom came in and left the door open, she reminded her to close the door.

But her mom didn’t take this very well.

AITA for saying I don’t want the dogs on my room? I (17F) have made it pretty clear that I do not want dogs in my room. I own a lot of black clothes, and hair gets everywhere. It gets on my floor and my clothes. It gets everywhere. Not once have I ever been okay with having dogs in my room.

I do not like dogs. I am not a jerk to dogs. If someone comes in my room, they typically know to shut the door so a dog does not follow. They follow around my mom (59F) the most. Every time she comes into my room, she typically shuts the door behind her. She does this so she does not let any dogs in.

Today, my mom came into my room as I was working on cleaning it. I noticed she was fully in my room. She did not shut the door. I asked her, “Can you shut the door so the dogs do not get in?” She freaked out on me and called me disrespectful and snotty. I really do not see an issue with me asking for the door to be shut.

Sometimes, not closing the door opens an unnecessary argument.

